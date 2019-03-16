1. MASSAPEQUA WRESTLING: The most dominant team of the winter season won the state Division I dual meet title by winning all four dual meets in one day in Syracuse. Massapequa also won the Nassau dual meet and county championships led by 99-pounder Anthony Conetta, who finished third in the state.

2. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH GIRLS TRACK: It was a banner year for the Falcons. The 1,600-meter sprint medley relay, composed of Chibugo Obichere, Kaitlyn Ross, Lindsey Smith, and DeAnna Martin placed an All-American fourth in 4:04.25 at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

3. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS SWIMMING: The Friars scored the most team points at the state championships, led by Justin Meyn winning the 100-yard free in 45.40 and as a member of the Friars' two state championship relay teams in the 200 free and 400 free.

4. MT. SINAI CHEERLEADING: The Mustangs took home the gold in the Division II Large Schools class led by Isabella Takacs and Vittoria Gaspi. It was quite a month for the Mustangs, who won the state and national championship.

5. ROCKY POINT CHEERLEADING: The Eagles earned the Division I Small Schools title with a nearly perfect routine in the state finals. Led by Samantha Ferrara, Newsday’s Cheerleader of the Year in 2018, Julia Buckley and Gina Tolisano, the Eagles surged to the state crown.

6. EAST ISLIP BOYS BOWLING: After finishing its regular season with a perfect 14-0 record, East Islip went on to win the Suffolk championship for a third consecutive season. The Redmen, led by Aaron Rice and Joseph Zagari, finished third in the state tournament.

7. LONGWOOD GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Lions beat two-time defending state champion Baldwin in the Long Island Class AA championship, cementing their status as the Island’s top public school team. Nyia Longford hauled in 20 rebounds in the game.

8. BRENTWOOD BOYS BASKETBALL: The Indians defeated Kingston, 74-63, in the state Class AA semifinals in Binghamton Friday, led by Bryce Harris' 26 points. Jordan Riley added 18 points and Kenny Lazo had 10 points in the win.

9. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL: The Crusaders enter next weekend’s Federation ‘AA’ championships playing some of their best basketball of the season, led by guards Andre Curbelo, Tyler Stephenson-Moore and forward Zed Key.

10. UNIONDALE BOYS TRACK: The winning didn’t stop after the Nassau championships. Junior Jadan Hanson showed that he’s among the best triple jumpers in the country. He placed an All-American third in his signature event at New Balance Nationals, jumping 50 feet, six inches.

On the cusp: Ward Melville girls fencing, Baldwin girls basketball, Ward Melville boys fencing, St. Anthony’s boys track, Sachem North Cheerleading.