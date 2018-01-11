TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Afternoon
Overcast 49° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh School

8 Long Islanders among 2018 McDonald’s All-American nominees

The final 24-player rosters for the boys and girls teams will be announced next week.

Baldwin's Jenna Annecchiarico, Donetta Johnson and Aziah Hudson

Baldwin's Jenna Annecchiarico, Donetta Johnson and Aziah Hudson signed national letters of intent on Nov. 13, 2017, to play Division I college basketball. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Bob Herzog bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Four members of the Baldwin girls basketball team were among eight Long Island players who Wednesday were named nominees for the prestigious 2018 McDonald’s All-American games.

The Bruins selected were Jenna Annecchiarico, Aziah Hudson, Donnetta Johnson and Destiny Samuel. The other Long Island girls nominated were Kadaja Bailey of St. Mary’s and Danielle Cosgrove of Sachem East.

Savion Lewis of Half Hollow Hills East and Donatas Kupsas of Long Island Lutheran were the only two Long Island boys nominated for the team. Lewis is Hills East’s first McDonald’s nominee.

The final 24-player rosters for the boys and girls teams will be announced on Jan. 16. The 41st McDonald’s All-American games will be played on March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Commack's Jenna Lehrer rolled a 233 and 265 Suffolk Singles/Doubles girls bowling tournament
Kevin McNiff #2 of Garden City looks to Elmont vs. Garden City boys basketball
Emily Kulkarni of Sachem warms up prior to Suffolk girls singles/doubles bowling tournament
Nasim Cylin #23 of Baldwin, left, looks to Westbury vs. Baldwin boys basketball
Sayville's Jenna Harclerode #14 takes a shot over Harborfields vs. Sayville girls basketball
Long Island Lutheran's Grace Stone shoots against Franklin LuHi girls basketball rallies to beat Franklin
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE