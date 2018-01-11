Four members of the Baldwin girls basketball team were among eight Long Island players who Wednesday were named nominees for the prestigious 2018 McDonald’s All-American games.

The Bruins selected were Jenna Annecchiarico, Aziah Hudson, Donnetta Johnson and Destiny Samuel. The other Long Island girls nominated were Kadaja Bailey of St. Mary’s and Danielle Cosgrove of Sachem East.

Savion Lewis of Half Hollow Hills East and Donatas Kupsas of Long Island Lutheran were the only two Long Island boys nominated for the team. Lewis is Hills East’s first McDonald’s nominee.

The final 24-player rosters for the boys and girls teams will be announced on Jan. 16. The 41st McDonald’s All-American games will be played on March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.