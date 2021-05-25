Tyler O’Neil threw a five-inning no-hitter in Mepham’s 10-0 win over New Hyde Park on Tuesday afternoon in Nassau Conference II baseball. O’Neil walked one and struck out 10.

Billy Kender went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run. Thomas Coyne went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Jack Davila went 1-for-2 with a triple, run, and two RBIs. Nick Walker went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run and Leo Asta went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Mepham (4-4).

Oyster Bay 3, Wheatley 2: Max Weinberg scored the winning run in the seventh on a passed ball in Nassau V. Weinberg led off the inning with a walk, stole second, and moved to third on a bunt by Steve MacEvoy. Dominic Carleo allowed one earned run and struck out seven in six innings. Jonathan Goldschmitt’s RBI double in the sixth tied the score at 2. Oyster Bay is 2-9.

Malverne 5, Lawrence 1: Matt Merkel threw a complete game, striking out seven, and collected two hits for Malverne (7-2) in Nassau Countywide II. Parker Mercado added two hits and an RBI

Manhasset 8, Bellmore JFK 2: Jake Moss struck out 10 in four innings for Manhasset (6-3) in Nassau III. Andrew Moy got a three-inning save. Teddy Mouhlas was 3-for-4 with two runs. Patrick Jarvis was 2-for-4 with three runs and a RBI. Mikey Brunetti had two hits and two RBIs.

Mount Sinai 4, Port Jefferson 1: Matt Galli went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs for Mount Sinai (8-1) in Suffolk League V.

Half Hollow Hills East 10, Copiague 4: Nick Farnacci was 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs for Hills East (2-7) in Suffolk II. Maaz Igbal had nine strikeouts and allowed one earned run in a complete-game victory.

SOFTBALL

Comsewogue 7, Deer Park 6: Sam Lugo hit the go-ahead single in the top of the eighth for Comsewogue in Suffolk IV. Lugo went 2-4. Hailey Saylor went 3-4 with an RBI, and allowed two runs while striking out six. Ava Hoffman was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. LeeAnn Grzin was 3-for-5 with three singles and a run. Emma Papile was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Alexa Schuch was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Farmingdale 2, Mineola 0: Maria Stefanidis pitched a three-hitter and struck out six in Nassau III.

Kellenburg 3, Sacred Heart 1: Nicolette Picone pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts for Kellenburg (11-5) in CHSAA. Natalie Bottiglieri went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run. Cassie Chamides went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MacArthur 5, Carey 4: Gia Stamatelo made 10 saves in Nassau III. Sophia Quitoni had three goals and two assists and Ryan McAlister added two goals for MacArthur (4-5).

Locust Valley 11, Port Washington 5: Kaila Van Cott had four goals and two assists for Locust Valley (5-3) in Nassau II. Payton Tini had three goals and two assists.

Bellport 14, Glenn 7: Lindsey Belmonte had four goals, two assists, won four draw controls and picked up five ground balls in Suffolk II. Julia Longo had three goals and two assists for Bellport (1-7).

Sayville 8, Shoreham-Wading River 7: Erin Schaefer had three goals and three assists, including an assist on Brooke Hoss’ tiebreaking goal in Suffolk II. Sayville is 9-1.

Center Moriches 15, Port Jefferson 11: Isabel Raimondi had four goals and four assists and Hayley Hermsdorf had two goals and five assists for Center Moriches (7-4) in Suffolk II.

BOYS LACROSSE

Smithtown East 15, Commack 9: Nick Matthes made 23 saves and Marcus Wertheim had three goals and three assists for Smithtown East (7-3) in Suffolk I. Owen Carroll had two goals and four assists and Chris Cappelman had three goals and an assist for Smithtown East.

Northport 10, Connetquot 5: Ryan McCarthy had a goal and three assists, Mike Meyer had three goals and an assist and Andrew Tittmann made 10 saves for Northport (7-3) in Suffolk I.

Great Neck South 9, Great Neck North 3: Langston Bacchus, George Lo and Tyler Silverstein had two goals each to lead South (4-5) in Nassau II. Adam Wright made eight saves.

GIRLS BADMINTON

St. John the Baptist 4, Mary Louise Academy 3: St. John the Baptist won the CHSAA championship. Jaylen Hardy and Alice Cone-Samuel won at second doubles to clinch the CHSAA championship for St. John the Baptist (12-1).Kelly Kuhner won at first singles and Olivia Burwell won at second singles for the Cougars.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Whitman 73, Lindenhurst 63: Lizzie Schriber won the triple jump and the 200. Carly McEntee cleared 5 feet, 1 inch to win the high jump. Grace Weigele won the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 53.3 seconds and Marie St. Charles won the 400 and was on the winning 4 x 100-meter relay team.