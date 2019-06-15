Mount Sinai girls track tops spring Big 10

1. MOUNT SINAI GIRLS TRACK The Mustangs walked out of Middletown with three individual state championships. Sarah Connelly came from behind to win the 1,500 meters title in 4:31.11. Connelly also won the Division II 3,000 meters in 9:43.63. Kayleigh Robinson won the Division II 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.38.

2. CENTER MORICHES BASEBALL The Red Devils continued their trek to another state Class B crown. They moved into the state final with a 5-3 win over Susquehanna Valley at Broome CC. Catcher Alec Maag had three RBIs.

3. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS LACROSSE Brennan O’Neill scored seven goals and added an assist in a 14-13 win over Chaminade as the Friars claimed the CHSAA Long Island and state titles. Jake Bonomi converted a pass from Danny Parker for the winner with 4:06 left. The Friars are ranked No. 2 in the country.

4. MASSAPEQUA BOYS LACROSSE Thomas Greenblatt scored three goals and added three assists as Massapequa beat Fairport, 10-6, in the state Class A final at St. John Fisher. Colin Gleason, Eamon Hall and Sam Lutfi scored two goals each for the Chiefs. Angelo Petrakis won 15 of 20 faceoffs.

5. EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR GIRLS LACROSSE The state Class B champions battled for two tough wins in the state final four, rallying behind the contributions of Ellie Masera and Kasey Choma. Few teams played better defense than ESM.

6. COLD SPRING HARBOR GIRLS LACROSSE The Seahawks repeated as state Class C champions thanks to a blink-and-you-miss-it offense led by Caroline DeBellis, Nicole Mormile, Isabelle Vitale and Grace Tauckus.

7. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK When it comes to the state 4x400 meter championships, the Blue Devils made it 2-for-2 last weekend. The team, composed of CJ Kiviat, Anthony Joseph, Justin Stevens and Johnathan Smith won the outdoor state title in 3:14.95. Huntington swept the event at the state level this school year, winning the indoor title in March.

8. SMITHTOWN WEST BOYS TRACK Nicholas DeFelice used the hurdles to his advantage en route to a Division I 3,000-meter steeplechase state championship. DeFelice outpaced Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Tyler Berg on the final lap and won in 9:16.75. DeFelice’s teammate, Michael Danzi finished third in the 1,600 in 4:13.03.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

9. SAYVILLE SOFTBALL The Golden Flashes moved to 24-2 and fell to Ballston Spa, 2-1 in 20 innings, in the state Class A semifinals Saturday. Maddie Recker pitched 14 innings and left with the score tied at 1.

10. NORTHPORT GIRLS LACROSSE In clinching the program’s first state Class A title since 2011, the Tigers crushed nearly every opponent. Olivia Carner willed the team in the state final, scoring five goals and causing a turnover with 1:09 left.

On the cusp: Sayville girls golf, Chaminade boys lacrosse.