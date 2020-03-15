High school spring sports practices in Nassau have been suspended until March 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo sent to school athletic directors Sunday. The earliest baseball, softball and lacrosse games may begin is April 6.

The memo was sent by Pat Pizzarelli, executive director of Section VIII, the governing body of the county’s school sports. It came hours after all schools on Long Island were closed for two weeks in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Suffolk already has postponed all scrimmages and games until April 3, with the decision on whether to conduct practices being left to the school. However, the shutdown of schools for two weeks also means no practices can take place.

Suffolk officials plan to reevaluate plans for the spring season in a few weeks, according to Tom Combs, executive director of Section XI, the governing body of the county’s school sports.

Baseball, softball and lacrosse practices began March 9. All other sports were supposed to begin Monday.