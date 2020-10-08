Jeff Weiss never felt like coaching was a job.

For over 30 years, Weiss spent hours in the gym at Lawrence Woodmere Academy, leading the boys basketball team on playoff pushes and championship runs. He built relationships that have lasted decades, relishing every opportunity to help athletes hone their skills.

Now, he adds another accolade to his resume.

Weiss is one of 47 members selected to be part of the sixth induction class of the Nassau County High School Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2020 induction ceremony will be held at the Crest Hollow Country Club on Sept. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected," Weiss said. "Coaching kids, spending time in the gym, being around the game of basketball...it was always a treat and a pleasure to be part of it."

Weiss, who started coaching in 1988, wrapped up his career with the Tigers this past year. He posted a 620-180 record, winning New York State Federation titles in 1999 and 2002 and was named Newsday’s All-Long Island Coach of the Year in 2006.

Weiss always maintained a no-cut policy for his teams. If an athlete wanted to play, Weiss said he’d find a way, and added he’s "never had a kid quit."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I tried all those years not to say no, to include as many kids as we can and the kids all turned out to work hard," Weiss said.

The 2020 class boasts some of Long Island’s most successful high school coaches, including Bill Cherry (Manhasset), Larry Levane (Syosset, Westbury), Dotty Lynch (South Side), Bob McKillop (Holy Trinity, Long Island Lutheran), Edward Reinisch (Baldwin), Cheryl Scalice (South Side, Valley Stream North), Donald Scott (Manhasset), Joe Vito (Roosevelt) and Arthur Wright (Oceanside).

"You work with those kids and you see the progress they make, you see the difference you make in their life," said Scalice, who was Newsday’s 2019 All-Long Island Nassau Coach of the Year after the South Side girls volleyball team won the Long Island Class A championship. "I set out to make a difference where I can, with the sport that I love."

The athletes in the 2020 class include: Melissa Batchelor Zamroz (St. Dominic), Mark Belger (Mepham), Fred Bruntrager (New Hyde Park), Kim Conway-Haley (South Side), Matt Doherty (Holy Trinity), John Driscoll (Manhasset), Andre Hawkins (Malverne), A.J. Haugen (Bethpage), Lamont Hough (Hempstead), Jimmy Lewis (Uniondale), Jerone Pettus (Freeport, Roosevelt), Emily Pickering Harner (Berner), Marco Rivera (Elmont), Traci Sofsian-Maier (South Side) and Chris Thomforde (Long Island Lutheran).

Longtime lacrosse official Raymond Buckley and gymnastics judge Maria DeCristoforo will be inducted, as will administrators Joyce Mary Badger, Joanna Commander, Todd Heimer, J. Kenneth (Dutch) Hafner and Laura Orticelle. The class also includes Bruce Arena, who coached the U.S. Olympic and World Cup men’s soccer teams, former N.C. State coach Jim Valvano and Long Island Sports Network founder Barry Landers.