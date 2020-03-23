TODAY'S PAPER
NYSPHSAA cancels remaining winter state championships

The state basketball tournaments were officially canceled by

The state basketball tournaments were officially canceled by NYSPHSAA on Monday, March 23, 2020. Credit: George A. Faella

By Newsday Staff
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Monday morning that it has decided to cancel the remaining winter state championship events.

The Long Island sports affected are basketball and bowling for boys and girls teams. Ice hockey also was canceled but Long Island does not participate in the state tournament.

NYSPHSAA announced on March 12 that winter championships would be “postponed indefinitely” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events,” NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said in a statement. “Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from leadership of our association.”

NYSPHSAA said plans are being made to honor the students and teams that qualified for the canceled state championship events.

The status of the spring state championships with be determined “on or prior to” April 27, NYSPHSAA said.

