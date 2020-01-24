Big 10: Top high school sports teams of fall 2019
1. BRENTWOOD BOYS SOCCER
The Indians went 22-0 to win the state’s Class AA championship. They were also named the top public school in the nation in the USA Today Super 25 rankings.
2. FREEPORT FOOTBALL
The Red Devils won their second straight Long Island Class I title and extended their winning streak to 24 games. Freeport had five Newsday All-Long Island selections with Jayvian Allen, Myles Norris, Makhai Jinks, Terrance Edmond and Tristan Saab.
3. JERICHO BOYS SOCCER
The Jayhawks finished the season on a 19-game winning streak and captured the state’s Class A title.
4. GARDEN CITY FIELD HOCKEY
Garden City won its 25th Nassau Class B crown in 26 years with a 1-0 win over Manhasset on Nov. 3. The team earned a seventh straight Long Island championship, defeating Bayport-Blue Point 2-0 on Nov. 9, before falling 2-0 to Lakeland in the state final.
5. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER
The Friars won their third-straight state championship with a 2-1 victory over Xaverian in the CHSAA state final. Brianna Jablonowski, Newsday’s Player of the Year, led the Friars with 19 goals and 13 assists.
6. LINDENHURST FOOTBALL
The Bulldogs won the Long Island Class II title and finished 12-0 behind a sturdy defense led by junior Jack Winey, who earned Newsday’s Rob Burnett Defensive Player of the Year Award. Virginia-bound Sunkonmi Agunloye and All-Long Island first teamer Will Ruckert were also keys in that stingy defense.
7. SACHEM EAST FIELD HOCKEY
Sparked by a strong midfield, including two-time Newsday Player of the Year Kristen Shanahan, who led Long Island with 40 points, the Flaming Arrows captured their second straight Suffolk and Long Island Class A crowns. The defense was also dominant, posting 15 shutouts.
8. CONNETQUOT GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Connetquot girls volleyball won the state Class AA title for the third time in five years. The Thunderbirds were led by Diana Migliozzi, Newsday’s Player of the Year.
9. PORT WASHINGTON GIRLS TENNIS
The Vikings went 18-0 on their way to capturing the Long Island championship. Top singles player Thea Rabman finished as the runner-up at the state tournament in November. The Vikings have won 50 of their last 51 matches.
10. SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER FIELD HOCKEY
The Wildcats defeated Spencerport, 2-0, to win the state Class A championship, and their first state title in program history. Shoreham-Wading River only allowed multiple goals twice all season, led by a tough backline and Alison Devall in goal.
On the outside looking in; Sacred Heart girls swimming, Eastport-South Manor boys track, Sacred Heart girls track
FOOTBALL
1. Freeport (12-0)
2. Lindenhurst (12-0)
3. Plainedge (12-0)
4. Floyd (11-1)
5. Garden City (10-2)
6. Shoreham-Wading River (11-1)
7. Farmingdale (8-3)
8. MacArthur (10-1)
9. Sayville (11-1)
10. Mount Sinai (10-1)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
1. Sachem North (17-1)
2. Massapequa (15-3)
3. Eastport-South Manor (12-3)
4. Lindenhurst (12-3)
5. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (16-2)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
1. Connetquot
2. South Side
3. Massapequa
4. Kings Park
5. Kellenberg
BOYS SOCCER
1.Brentwood
2. Jericho
3. St. Anthony's
4. Center Moriches
5. Amityville
FIELD HOCKEY
1.Garden City
2. Sachem East
3. Carle Place
4. Massapequa
5. Northport
GIRLS SOCCER
1.St. Anthony’s (16-2-2)
2. Shoreham-Wading River (17-2-2)
3. Massapequa (16-3)
4. MacArthur (14-2-2)
5. West Islip (15-4-2)
GIRLS TENNIS
1.Port Washington
2. Westhampton
3. Islip
4. Commack
GIRLS SWIMMING
1.Sacred Heart
2.Garden City
3. Northport/Commack
4. Ward Melville
5. Bellmore-Merrick
BOYS TRACK
1. Eastport-South Manor
2. Northport
3. St. John the Baptist
4. Syosset
5. Manhasset
GIRLS TRACK
1.Sacred Heart
2. Ward Melville
3. North Shore
4. St. Anthony’s
5. Syosset
