Lorenzo Selini wants to be a pro soccer player. But the Newfield senior isn’t going to Hofstra to basically just major in soccer. He has long known that he must embrace the student side of the term "student-athlete," too.

"I’ve always been a good player," Selini said. "Coaches have always told me that. Every adult in my life guided me and said, ‘You need to have a good education. Do good in school to get into a good college. God forbid you would get hurt or something. You always have a backup plan.’ "

Soledad Jean’s plan is to be a psychiatrist or a physical therapist. The Half Hollow Hills East track and field standout, whose next team will be named Louisville, said her main focus has been on "grades and sports."

Now here they are, shining stars in competition and class, the winners of Newsday’s 2021 Butch Dellecave Awards as the top male and female scholar-athletes in Suffolk.

"It means everything," said Selini, who plans to study business. "It just shows how much I’ve worked and how much the people around me pushed me, like my coaches and parents, especially. It just feels good that it’s finally paying off."

"It really does mean a lot," said Jean, who plans to study biology. "I definitely worked very hard to get to where I am today."

Smithtown East’s Alayna Costa, Sayville’s Emma Famularo, North Babylon’s Sam Muller and Sachem East’s MacKenzie Szlosek were the other girls finalists. Sayville’s Nathan Casaburi, Glenn’s Ian Fratarcangeli, North Babylon’s Anthony LaFerrera and Sachem North’s Cam Lee were the other boys finalists. The finalists originally were among the nominations of 57 boys and 57 girls given to the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The winners are team captains and have a similar approach.

Here’s Hills East girls track and field coach Brian Strack on Jean: "Ultimately, she’s focused on being the best version of herself at all times. So whether that’s academics or athletics, she’s always striving to improve and she does."

Here’s Middle Country School District director of athletics Joe Mercado on Selini: "He never wants to be second best, and he wants his team to follow him . . . He’s just a great role model."

Strack called Jean "humble" and "the ultimate role model." He likes to bring his two young daughters to be around the 17-year-old from Wheatley Heights, saying it’s "because that’s how good of a person she is."

Jean, who also was a varsity volleyball player, earned All-America honors in March by placing fifth in the high jump at indoor nationals. She’s a four-time county champ after winning Thursday at 5 feet, 8 1/2 inches, and she’s a three-time state champ, including indoors as a junior when she was Newsday’s 2019-20 Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

She also made all-state in the long jump and 4 x 100 relay outdoors in 2019.

"Some people really take the time to train and get into it," Jean said. "I definitely really did that. It does take a lot. It’s a lot mentally. You really just have to want it at the end of the day and want to be great."

Selini is a two-time Newsday Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Jamie Santiago, the coach at Newfield for 16 years, calls the four-year starter "the best kid I’ve ever coached" and thinks it’s likely he will become a two-time All-American when that list is announced. He’s already a three-time all-state pick.

The 5-8 center-midfielder set the program’s career assists record with 55. He also scored 44 goals.

"Lorenzo is just a great person, regardless of what a great soccer player he is," Santiago said. "His character and his integrity are what really makes him.

"What makes him a great soccer player? Not just his soccer IQ on the field, but his ability to make all of his teammates better. He’s thrives in the situations that are really tough."

Selini has done work for Habitat for Humanity through the Varsity Leaders Club, which the 18-year-old from Selden has led as its president. His schoolwork resulted in a weighted 95.2 GPA heading into the final quarter.

Jean, the senior class secretary who has also been involved with anti-bullying and anti-harassment efforts as a peer ambassador, owned a 3.7 GPA.

So how will they do academically and athletically in college?

"I’m hoping I’ll excel," Jean said. "Obviously, I have a difficult major. College is a whole different schedule, so I’m hoping I can manage my time."

"I think I’ll do amazing," Selini said. "I have all the facilities and people that I need to help me succeed. As long as I do my part, I should be fine."