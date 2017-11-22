Connetquot girls volleyball stays atop Fall Big 10

1. CONNETQUOT GIRLS VOLLEYBALL The Thunderbirds captured their second state Class AA championship in three years with a core of five Division I seniors – Mackenzie Cole (Duke), Nicole Migliozzi (Quinnipiac), Daniella Balsano (Quinnipiac), Mackenzie Taylor (Providence) and Cassandra Patsos (Iona). They trailed 2-1 to Shenendehowa in the final but came back to win the match in five sets.

2. WARD MELVILLE FIELD HOCKEY Kerri Thornton scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure Ward Melville’s first Class A state title since 2008. Lexi Reinhardt led Long Island with 24 goals scored as the Patriots rolled to a 22-0 record. This was the first field hockey state championship for a Long Island team since Pierson in 2013.

3. CENTER MORICHES BOYS SOCCER Center Moriches (21-0) was the only undefeated, untied boys soccer team on Long Island. Senior defenders Donald Wood and David Franchi, along with keeper Curtis Copenhaver, anchored the defense for the state Class B champs. Long Island’s leading scorer, Ben Hamilton, had an incredible 40 goals and 21 assists for 61 points.

4. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER The Friars completed their undefeated season with a 4-0 victory over Brooklyn Xaverian in the state CHSAA championship to finish 17-0. The defense only allowed five goals all season. Brianna Passaro led the offense with 20 goals and 10 assists as the Friars won their second state title in the last three years.

5. CHAMINADE BOYS SOCCER The Flyers had one of the more improbable runs to a state title in recent memory. Chaminade lost its season-opener to Amityville, 7-2, and had only a 4-3 record after seven games. But the Flyers righted themselves as the season went on and culminated an amazing turnaround with a 2-1 win against Regis for their third straight CHSAA state crown.

6. EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL The Sharks advanced to the state Division I tournament after winning a state Division II title last season. The all-around contributions from Brennen Brandow, Tommy Ogeka and Quinn Foglia on offense were made possible by first-year starter Colin Nikc at setter.

7. SAYVILLE BOYS GOLF The Golden Flashes went 10-0 In Suffolk V and won the Suffolk county team championship at Rock Hill Golf and Country Club with a combined score of 815. Seniors Sean Haselton (146), Brendan Smith (152), and Matthew Danielson (160) helped earn Sayville its first county title since 2013.

8. OCEANSIDE FOOTBALL The Sailors are 11-0 and earned the Nassau Conference I title with a 17-0 win over Freeport. Oceanside and record-breaking quarterback Tom Heuer, who has 36 touchdown passes, will play in the school’s first LI Class I championship Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Stony Brook University.

9. GARDEN CITY FOOTBALL The defending Long Island Class II champions have a 23-game winning streak and earned the Nassau Conference II crown with a 33-0 win over Mepham. The Trojans will meet North Babylon for the Class II crown Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Hofstra University.

10. KINGS PARK GIRLS VOLLEYBALL The Kingsmen were state Class A semifinalists in their seventh consecutive trip to the state tournament. Seniors Erika Benson, Meagan Murphy and Haley Holmes led the charge for the most dominant team in Class A.