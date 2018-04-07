Newsday’s salute to winter state champions

BOYS TRACK

Christopher Borzor, Uniondale, Sr.

DOUBLE WINNER: Won the public school 55 meter championship in 6.44 seconds and 300 meter championship in 34.53 seconds.

Isaiah Claiborne, Northport, Sr.

Used a late sprint to win the 1,000 in two minutes, 26.95 seconds.

Vladislav Cullinane, Babylon, Sr.

Cleared six feet, seven inches to win the high jump crown.

Northport 4 x 800-meter relay

Elijah Claiborne, Isaiah Claiborne, Dan O’Connor, Thomas Fodor - Won public school title in 56.52 seconds.

St. Anthony’s 4 x 800-meter relay

Brendan Dearie, Mason Gatewood, Matthew Payamps, Michael Barbaro-Barnett

Cruised to victory, topping the field by more than 11 seconds.

Suffolk intersectional distance medley relay

Joshua Green (Shelter Island), Zachary Hicks (Patchogue-Medford), Adriel Robinson (Sachem East), Carlos Santos (Patchogue-Medford).

GIRLS TRACK

Margaret Atwood, Sachem East, Sr.

Captured 1,500-meter walk in 6:49.09.

Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South, Jr.

Repeated as the top public schools 55-meter hurdler.

Floyd 4 x 200-meter relay

Kianna Hawkins, Tatianna Kistner, Jade Foster, Antoinette Miller

Won the race in a record 1 minute, 41.49 seconds.

BOYS SWIMMING

Jason Louser, Shoreham-Wading River, Jr.

DOUBLE WINNER: He won the 100-yard breastroke in 55.07 and 200 IM in 1:48.20, both All-American times.

Tim Marski, Lynbrook, Sr.

DOUBLE WINNER: Won 50-yard freestyle in 20.53 and 100 fly48.53, swimming for the combined South Side-Lynbrook team.

Ward Melville 200 medley relay

Ryan Kaplan, David He, Luka Zuric and Cameron Kubik

Won the title with an All-American consideration time of 1:33.79.

WRESTLING

Jack Bokina, Mattituck, Sr., 145 pounds

Went 46-2. finished with 208 career wins.

Luke Bokina, Mattituck, Sr., 132

Went 42-4, finished with 193 career wins.

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor, Jr., 126

Went 46-0 en route to his fourth state title.

Chris Gomez, Patchogue-Medford, Sr., 138

Won the state title as a wild card, finishing season at 38-1.

Jonathan Loew, Wantagh, Sr., 195

Went 56-1 en route to the crown, finishing career with 122 pins.

Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor, Soph., 120

Wild-card entry came through with a 9-6 victory in state final.

Elijah Rodriguez, Long Beach, Sr., 220

Scored pins in three of his four state bouts to cap a 46-6 season.

Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge, Sr., 160

Won the gold. finishing 39-2, after twice placing second in state.

.Jacori Teemer, Long Beach, Sr., 152

Long Island’s first five-time Division I state champion.

Deonte Wilson, Amityville, Sr., 285

Broke the Amityville school record with 166 career wins.

Mike Zarif, Mt. Sinai, Sr., 138

Mustangs’ first state champ since 1996 finished 39-3.

GYMNASTICS

Nicole Jackson, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr.

Ruled the vault, scoring 9.75 on the strength of a front-front tuck.

Miranda Lund, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

A difficult back handspring helped her nail the beam with a score of 9.65.