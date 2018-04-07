Newsday’s salute to winter state champions
BOYS TRACK
Christopher Borzor, Uniondale, Sr.
DOUBLE WINNER: Won the public school 55 meter championship in 6.44 seconds and 300 meter championship in 34.53 seconds.
Isaiah Claiborne, Northport, Sr.
Used a late sprint to win the 1,000 in two minutes, 26.95 seconds.
Vladislav Cullinane, Babylon, Sr.
Cleared six feet, seven inches to win the high jump crown.
Northport 4 x 800-meter relay
Elijah Claiborne, Isaiah Claiborne, Dan O’Connor, Thomas Fodor - Won public school title in 56.52 seconds.
St. Anthony’s 4 x 800-meter relay
Brendan Dearie, Mason Gatewood, Matthew Payamps, Michael Barbaro-Barnett
Cruised to victory, topping the field by more than 11 seconds.
Suffolk intersectional distance medley relay
Joshua Green (Shelter Island), Zachary Hicks (Patchogue-Medford), Adriel Robinson (Sachem East), Carlos Santos (Patchogue-Medford).
GIRLS TRACK
Margaret Atwood, Sachem East, Sr.
Captured 1,500-meter walk in 6:49.09.
Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South, Jr.
Repeated as the top public schools 55-meter hurdler.
Floyd 4 x 200-meter relay
Kianna Hawkins, Tatianna Kistner, Jade Foster, Antoinette Miller
Won the race in a record 1 minute, 41.49 seconds.
BOYS SWIMMING
Jason Louser, Shoreham-Wading River, Jr.
DOUBLE WINNER: He won the 100-yard breastroke in 55.07 and 200 IM in 1:48.20, both All-American times.
Tim Marski, Lynbrook, Sr.
DOUBLE WINNER: Won 50-yard freestyle in 20.53 and 100 fly48.53, swimming for the combined South Side-Lynbrook team.
Ward Melville 200 medley relay
Ryan Kaplan, David He, Luka Zuric and Cameron Kubik
Won the title with an All-American consideration time of 1:33.79.
WRESTLING
Jack Bokina, Mattituck, Sr., 145 pounds
Went 46-2. finished with 208 career wins.
Luke Bokina, Mattituck, Sr., 132
Went 42-4, finished with 193 career wins.
Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor, Jr., 126
Went 46-0 en route to his fourth state title.
Chris Gomez, Patchogue-Medford, Sr., 138
Won the state title as a wild card, finishing season at 38-1.
Jonathan Loew, Wantagh, Sr., 195
Went 56-1 en route to the crown, finishing career with 122 pins.
Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor, Soph., 120
Wild-card entry came through with a 9-6 victory in state final.
Elijah Rodriguez, Long Beach, Sr., 220
Scored pins in three of his four state bouts to cap a 46-6 season.
Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge, Sr., 160
Won the gold. finishing 39-2, after twice placing second in state.
.Jacori Teemer, Long Beach, Sr., 152
Long Island’s first five-time Division I state champion.
Deonte Wilson, Amityville, Sr., 285
Broke the Amityville school record with 166 career wins.
Mike Zarif, Mt. Sinai, Sr., 138
Mustangs’ first state champ since 1996 finished 39-3.
GYMNASTICS
Nicole Jackson, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr.
Ruled the vault, scoring 9.75 on the strength of a front-front tuck.
Miranda Lund, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.
A difficult back handspring helped her nail the beam with a score of 9.65.
