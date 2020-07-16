New York delays start of high school sports until Sept. 21

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday that it has voted to delay the start of the fall sports season until Sept. 21 and that regional and state championships will not be played in the fall.

NYSPHSAA also announced it will move to a condensed, three-season schedule beginning in January 2021 if the fall is not contested or interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The start date for fall sports had been scheduled for Aug. 24.

“We recognize this is challenging for everyone, but the decisions made at the state level are based upon data and statewide infection rates all in an effort to stop the spread of COVID and reopen responsibly,” NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said in a statement. “At this time, Department of Health guidance presented on July 13th prohibits interscholastic athletics across the state. The Association will continue to follow state guidance and will work collectively with State officials to ensure high school athletics will start up responsibly in the future. As an association, we must be willing to be flexible and continue to explore all options with students’ safety as our main focus.”

If the fall season does not happen, the three-season condensed schedule would be as follows. The dates released by the NYSPHSAA are tentative.

Season I (Winter Sports)

Dates: Jan. 4-Mar. 13 (10 weeks)

Sports: basketball (girls and boys), bowling (girls and boys), gymnastics, ice hockey (girls and boys), indoor track and field (girls and boys), skiing (girls and boys), swimming (boys), *wrestling, *competitive cheer.

*Because of high risk nature of wrestling and competitive cheer, sports may have to be moved to Season II or season III.

Season II (Fall Sports)

Dates: Mar. 1-May 8 (10 weeks)

Sports: football, cross country (girls and boys), field hockey, soccer (girls and boys), swimming (girls), volleyball (girls and boys), Unified bowling.

Note: Weather will have an impact upon outdoor sports in some parts of the state in March and potentially early April.

Season III (Spring Sports) Dates: Apr. 5-Jun. 12 (10 Weeks)

Sports: baseball, softball, golf (girls and boys), lacrosse (girls and boys), tennis (girls and boys), outdoor track and field (girls and boys), Unified basketball.

NYSPHSAA said it will have the ability to adjust seasons as necessary.