Give Reilley Turowski a challenge and she’ll attack it head on.

Whether the Plainedge junior striker is being double-teamed on a soccer field, trying to solve a difficult Math problem, or even attempting to keep up with her dad during running workouts, Turowski relishes the opportunity to push herself to her limits.

"I always want to be better," she said. "Everyone of us has so much potential, and I really want to find mine."

Newsday’s Athlete of the Week was tied as the leading goal scorer in Nassau (with four) heading into Saturday for Plainedge (2-0).

"First and foremost, we want to win the conference, and then, hopefully, counties," said Turowski, who had 14 goals and nine assists as a sophomore. "We’re more than capable. We have so many athletes, I really think we can do it this year."

If the Red Devils are going to be successful, the 5-8 Turowski will most certainly lead the way.

"She can play anywhere on field," said Plainedge coach Mike Vitale, who also taught Turowski in an SAT prep class recently. "She never gets tired, she’s always hustling, and she’s so aggressive.

"She was good last year, but this season she’s been amazing. This year, she can go through [opposing] players without even thinking about it."

So where does Turowski get her competitive drive?

"It definitely comes from my parents," she said. "They have huge work ethics."

Turowski’s mom, Melissa, drops off the kids at school, and then usually hits the gym before her job as an executive.

Her father, Daniel, is a 17-year veteran of the FDNY, now stationed at Engine 320 in Queens. Daniel coached Reilley in the Plainedge Soccer Club program as a youngster, and more recently, trained her during summer sessions.

"I usually run four to five miles in a game, but my dad runs six to eight miles a day," said Turowski, who competed in track and boasts a 5:20 time in the mile. "I’m pretty good, but he’s got me beat.

"When we ran some hills over the summer, he crushed it. I still did them," said Turowski with a laugh, "but I was dying."

The 17-year-old — who also plays with the NY Surf Soccer Club — has a 4.0 weighted GPA and hopes to one day work in the medical field, possibly as a doctor. But wherever she winds up, Turowski will take with her a competitive drive as well as a zest for new opportunities.

"I want to be the best version of myself," she said.

As always, attacking challenges head on.