Roger Rubin is joining Newsday to cover Long Island high school and college sports. He will be replacing sports reporter Bob Herzog, who retired in July after 42 years at Newsday.

Rubin has been a part of the New York sports writing scene for nearly 30 years. He covered high school and college sports for New York Newsday from 1989-95. Before that, he was a reporter for Sports Illustrated, covering college sports and Major League Baseball from 1988-89.

After leaving Newsday in 1995, Rubin spent 20 years covering sports for the New York Daily News. He spent his last 14 years at the Daily News covering St. John’s men’s basketball and national college sports. He also covered Major League Baseball while at the Daily News.

“In many ways returning to Newsday feels like coming home,” Rubin said. “My six years at New York Newsday were some of the most enjoyable of my career, but also incredibly valuable. At Newsday, I learned the principles of journalism that I’ve relied on for decades. It also introduced to me to the sports scene in New York and showed me the great connection that can form between a community and the news organization that serves it.”

Rubin has covered 14 Final Fours and 13 Major League Baseball postseasons, including six World Series. He has been a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011. Rubin is also the co-author – along with Newsday national baseball columnist David Lennon – of the 2006 book “The Great New York Sports Debate.”

“Roger is a terrific addition to the Newsday sports staff,” Newsday sports editor Hank Winnicki said. “He is a passionate, energetic and experienced reporter. Bob Herzog left big shoes to fill, but I’m confident that Roger is up to the task.”

Since leaving the Daily News in 2015, Rubin has written on a freelance basis for Newsday, the New York Post and ESPN.com.

While at the Daily News, Rubin twice won national writing awards in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest. He was recently honored with the Mike Cohen “Good Guy” Award from the Met Basketball Writers Association in 2017.

“Roger Rubin is the consummate professional,” said Gregg Sarra, Newsday’s High School Sports Editor. “We’re excited about his addition to our staff. Our local coverage is going to benefit from his fantastic work ethic.”

Follow Roger Rubin on Twitter: @RogRubin