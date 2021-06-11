HS roundup: Sachem North boys lacrosse gets by top seed Huntington; more lacrosse, baseball, softball
JP Boreshesky scored five goals, Matt Keegan added three goals and an assist and Nick Elarde made 15 saves as No. 9 Sachem North scored an 11-7 upset win over No. 1 Huntington in the Suffolk Division I boys lacrosse quarterfinals Friday. Sachem North (7-8) will visit the winner of No. 4 Ward Melville and No. 5 Bay Shore at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Liam Hassett and John Krisch each had two goals for Huntington.
Northport 18, Smithtown East 11: Ryan McCarthy had five goals and an assist and Jimmy Atkinson had five goals as No. 3 Northport defeated No. 6 Smithtown East in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Division I playoffs. Andrew Tittmann made 11 saves. Northport (12-3) will face the winner of No. 2 Smithtown West and No. 7 Connetquot at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Carey 12, MacArthur 7: Dean Metzger had four goals and two assists and Kyle Lewis added three goals and three assists as No. 3 Carey defeated No. 2 MacArthur in the semifinals of the Nassau Class B playoffs. Carey (11-7) faces the winner of No. 1 Garden City and No. 4 South Side at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Farmingdale 6, Port Washington 4: Ryan Woodland scored three goals and Steve DiCarlo added two to lead No. 2 Farmingdale past No. 3 Port Washington in a Nassau Class A semifinal. Farmingdale (11-2) will face No. 1 Syosset in the final at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Mitchel Field.
Island Trees 12, Baldwin 3: Kian McCoy had four goals and two assists and John Echezuria added three goals to lead No. 3 Island Trees past No. 6 Baldwin in a Nassau Division II quarterfinal. Island Trees (11-2) will face the winner of No. 2 Hicksville/No. 7 Malverne/Rockaway on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Calhoun 17, Bellmore JFK 5: Maggie Araneo had five goals, Izzy Vieni added three goals and one assist and Sofia Mescolotto added two goals and two assists to lead No. 5 Calhoun past No. 12 Bellmore JFK in the first round of the Nassau Class B playoffs. Emma Guzowski had four saves and Lauren Boldis made three saves. Calhoun (13-1) will play No. 4 East Meadow at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Wantagh 18, Friends Academy 4: Madison Taylor had three goals and three assists and Eva Ingrilli added three goals and two assists as No. 2 Wantagh defeated No. 7 Friends Academy in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class C playoffs. Jill Balkunas and Alyssa Dvorznak each added three goals. Wantagh (11-3) will face No. 6 Lynbrook on Tuesday.
Lynbrook 15, North Shore 14: Mimi Berkowitz scored the winning goal with 51 seconds left and Jenna Hendrickson had eight goals as No. 6 Lynbrook (11-3) defeated No. 3 North Shore in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class C playoffs.
Manhasset 16, Seaford 6: Alexis Morton had four goals and one assist to lead No. 1 Manhasset past No. 8 Seaford in the Nassau Class C quarterfinals. Grace Gately added a goal and four assists and Finley Collins made 10 saves. Manhasset (11-2) will face the winner of No. 4 Bethpage/No. 5 Plainedge on Tuesday in a Class C semifinal.
BASEBALL
Syosset 3, Hicksville 0: Alex Larson pitched a no-hitter, faced just one batter over the minimum and struck out 14 to lead No. 4 Syosset past No. 5 Hicksville in a Nassau League I quarterfinal Thursday. Syosset (12-4) will visit No. 2 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Game 1 of the semifinals.
Center Moriches 3, Glenn 0: Jordan Falco tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to secure the victory for Center Moriches (8-9). Lou Iannacchino’s three-run home run provided the offense.
SOFTBALL
Commack 13, Longwood 1: Emmi Katz allowed a hit and struck out 11 in six innings and was 2-for-4 with a triple and 5 RBIs as No. 3 Commack defeated No. 14 Longwood in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Kellie Gentile was 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBIs and Julie Park added a triple and was 3-for-4. Commack (14-4) plays the winner of No. 6 Smithtown East and No.11 Connetquot at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Hauppauge 6, Mount Sinai 4: Kadie Cain went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases and Fania Abruscato scored two runs and had two stolen bases to lead No. 6 Hauppauge past No. 11 Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals. Sydney Flynn earned a complete-game victory. Hauppauge will face No. 3 Islip at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
West Islip 3, Half Hollow Hills East 2: Caitlyn Herzing’s walk-off double drove in Alex Michaluk to lead No. 4 West Islip past No. 13 Half Hollow Hills East in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Michaluk led off the inning with a bunt single and advanced to third on a double by Annie Chambers. Herzing helped the Lions get out of a bases-loaded jam with nobody out in the top of the seventh. West Islip (12-2) will host Sachem East at 2 p.m. on Saturday.