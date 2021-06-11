JP Boreshesky scored five goals, Matt Keegan added three goals and an assist and Nick Elarde made 15 saves as No. 9 Sachem North scored an 11-7 upset win over No. 1 Huntington in the Suffolk Division I boys lacrosse quarterfinals Friday. Sachem North (7-8) will visit the winner of No. 4 Ward Melville and No. 5 Bay Shore at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Liam Hassett and John Krisch each had two goals for Huntington.

Northport 18, Smithtown East 11: Ryan McCarthy had five goals and an assist and Jimmy Atkinson had five goals as No. 3 Northport defeated No. 6 Smithtown East in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Division I playoffs. Andrew Tittmann made 11 saves. Northport (12-3) will face the winner of No. 2 Smithtown West and No. 7 Connetquot at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Carey 12, MacArthur 7: Dean Metzger had four goals and two assists and Kyle Lewis added three goals and three assists as No. 3 Carey defeated No. 2 MacArthur in the semifinals of the Nassau Class B playoffs. Carey (11-7) faces the winner of No. 1 Garden City and No. 4 South Side at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Farmingdale 6, Port Washington 4: Ryan Woodland scored three goals and Steve DiCarlo added two to lead No. 2 Farmingdale past No. 3 Port Washington in a Nassau Class A semifinal. Farmingdale (11-2) will face No. 1 Syosset in the final at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Mitchel Field.

Island Trees 12, Baldwin 3: Kian McCoy had four goals and two assists and John Echezuria added three goals to lead No. 3 Island Trees past No. 6 Baldwin in a Nassau Division II quarterfinal. Island Trees (11-2) will face the winner of No. 2 Hicksville/No. 7 Malverne/Rockaway on Monday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Calhoun 17, Bellmore JFK 5: Maggie Araneo had five goals, Izzy Vieni added three goals and one assist and Sofia Mescolotto added two goals and two assists to lead No. 5 Calhoun past No. 12 Bellmore JFK in the first round of the Nassau Class B playoffs. Emma Guzowski had four saves and Lauren Boldis made three saves. Calhoun (13-1) will play No. 4 East Meadow at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wantagh 18, Friends Academy 4: Madison Taylor had three goals and three assists and Eva Ingrilli added three goals and two assists as No. 2 Wantagh defeated No. 7 Friends Academy in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class C playoffs. Jill Balkunas and Alyssa Dvorznak each added three goals. Wantagh (11-3) will face No. 6 Lynbrook on Tuesday.

Lynbrook 15, North Shore 14: Mimi Berkowitz scored the winning goal with 51 seconds left and Jenna Hendrickson had eight goals as No. 6 Lynbrook (11-3) defeated No. 3 North Shore in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class C playoffs.

Manhasset 16, Seaford 6: Alexis Morton had four goals and one assist to lead No. 1 Manhasset past No. 8 Seaford in the Nassau Class C quarterfinals. Grace Gately added a goal and four assists and Finley Collins made 10 saves. Manhasset (11-2) will face the winner of No. 4 Bethpage/No. 5 Plainedge on Tuesday in a Class C semifinal.

BASEBALL

Syosset 3, Hicksville 0: Alex Larson pitched a no-hitter, faced just one batter over the minimum and struck out 14 to lead No. 4 Syosset past No. 5 Hicksville in a Nassau League I quarterfinal Thursday. Syosset (12-4) will visit No. 2 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Game 1 of the semifinals.

Center Moriches 3, Glenn 0: Jordan Falco tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to secure the victory for Center Moriches (8-9). Lou Iannacchino’s three-run home run provided the offense.

SOFTBALL

Commack 13, Longwood 1: Emmi Katz allowed a hit and struck out 11 in six innings and was 2-for-4 with a triple and 5 RBIs as No. 3 Commack defeated No. 14 Longwood in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Kellie Gentile was 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBIs and Julie Park added a triple and was 3-for-4. Commack (14-4) plays the winner of No. 6 Smithtown East and No.11 Connetquot at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Hauppauge 6, Mount Sinai 4: Kadie Cain went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases and Fania Abruscato scored two runs and had two stolen bases to lead No. 6 Hauppauge past No. 11 Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals. Sydney Flynn earned a complete-game victory. Hauppauge will face No. 3 Islip at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

West Islip 3, Half Hollow Hills East 2: Caitlyn Herzing’s walk-off double drove in Alex Michaluk to lead No. 4 West Islip past No. 13 Half Hollow Hills East in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Michaluk led off the inning with a bunt single and advanced to third on a double by Annie Chambers. Herzing helped the Lions get out of a bases-loaded jam with nobody out in the top of the seventh. West Islip (12-2) will host Sachem East at 2 p.m. on Saturday.