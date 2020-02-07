TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh School

Former Sachem North football coach David Falco resigns from teaching job

Former Sachem North football coach David Falco resigned

Former Sachem North football coach David Falco resigned after being found guilty of stealing money from the district.    Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Print

Former Sachem High School North football coach David Falco resigned from the school district last month, according to a settlement agreement obtained by Newsday via a Freedom of Information Law request.

Falco’s resignation comes four months after a jury found him guilty of filing bogus timesheets to steal money from the school district. He was sentenced in December to 280 hours of community service.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini had said Falco submitted timesheets for $5,755.68 in compensation for supervising weight room sessions that actually was done by his assistant coaches.

Falco, of Center Moriches, had been on paid administrative leave from his job as a physical education teacher since his arrest in November 2018. He was hired by the district in 1996.
Falco took over the football team in 2003, went 82-58 and won the Long Island Championship in 2013. He stepped down as coach days before the 2018 season.

Falco did not return a message seeking comment and Sachem superintendent Kenneth Graham declined to comment.

Newsday columnist Jim Baumbach

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Justin Norman of Freeport brides to the basket Photos: Freeport vs. Massapequa boys basketball
Christian Freel of Chaminade rolls during Game One Photos: CHSAA boys and girls bowling championships
Half Hollow Hills Josh Sundararaman dives during the Photos: Suffolk diving championships
Thomas McCarthy of South Side springs from the Photos: Nassau diving championships
Hewlett's Christopher McDonald (left) beats Manhasset's Marco Motroni Photos: Nassau Class B boys and girls track championships
Ward Melville's Claire Becchiana vs. Commack's Melina Nicou Photos: Ward Melville vs. Commack fencing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search