Former Sachem High School North football coach David Falco resigned from the school district last month, according to a settlement agreement obtained by Newsday via a Freedom of Information Law request.

Falco’s resignation comes four months after a jury found him guilty of filing bogus timesheets to steal money from the school district. He was sentenced in December to 280 hours of community service.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini had said Falco submitted timesheets for $5,755.68 in compensation for supervising weight room sessions that actually was done by his assistant coaches.

Falco, of Center Moriches, had been on paid administrative leave from his job as a physical education teacher since his arrest in November 2018. He was hired by the district in 1996.

Falco took over the football team in 2003, went 82-58 and won the Long Island Championship in 2013. He stepped down as coach days before the 2018 season.



Falco did not return a message seeking comment and Sachem superintendent Kenneth Graham declined to comment.