Savion Lewis, Sam Schultz achieve 1,500-point milestones

Hills East’s Lewis poured in 40 points and Kings Park’s Schultz scored 34 in wins.

This Newsday composite shows Half Hollow Hills East's Savion Lewis, left and Kings Park's Sam Schultz. Lewis and Schultz each scored their 1,500th career point on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato, Bob Sorensen

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
It’s a rarity to have two Long Island basketball players score 1,500 points over their varsity tenures, let alone have two athletes accomplish the feat on the same evening.

But on Tuesday, two of the most prolific scorers in the area reached the milestone: Savion Lewis, a senior on the Half Hollow Hills East boys basketball team, and Sam Schultz, a senior on the Kings Park girls basketball team.

Schultz, in her fifth varsity season, scored 34 points — including 13 in the fourth quarter — in Kings Park’s 58-52 come-from-behind victory over Hauppauge in Suffolk V. She added 18 rebounds in the win as the Kingsmen outscored the Eagles 26-15 in the fourth quarter.

“She does it all,” coach Tom Edmundson said. “She’s a kid who can score from anywhere.”

The 5-10 senior, committed to NJIT, is just five points away from the school record for career points, which is 1,515, Edmundson added. Schultz ranks second in Suffolk with 26 points per game, according to Newsday records, and is the lone returning senior starting for Kings Park (10-2).

“Her leaderships over the years — and especially this year — has really been crucial to the success we’ve had this year,” Edmundson said. “She’s really taking the younger girls under her wing and really helping and encouraging them.”

On the boys side, it’s been quite a week for Lewis, who set the Hills East single-game scoring record Sunday with 50 points in a 90-68 victory over Chaminade at the Nassau Coliseum.

He followed that up Tuesday with 40 points, reaching the 1,500-point plateau in the third quarter, as Hills East (9-0) defeated Huntington, 92-59, in Suffolk III.

“A player like Savion does not come around very often,” coach Pete Basel said. “So as a coach, to see how driven, hardworking and humble he is truly makes it a pleasure to coach him.”

Lewis has scored at least 40 points five times this season and the 6-1 Quinnipiac commit is averaging a Long Island-leading 35.3 points per game, according to Newsday records, for the defending Suffolk AA champions.

