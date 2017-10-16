The Sayville football team will forfeit its Sept. 16 victory over East Islip for using an ineligible player, according to Section XI, Suffolk County’s governing body of sports.

Sayville self-reported the infraction last week after it learned one of its players, a transfer student from Ward Melville High School, had used up his four-year eligibility.

“The Sayville School District has already appealed the judgement of our committee for using an ineligible football player in two games,” said Tom Combs, the executive director of section XI. “The appeal was denied as we followed the New York State guidelines.”

The ineligible player, who did not play football for Ward Melville last year, was used for three plays on special teams in both the West Babylon and East Islip game, according to Dennis Maloney, the director of athletics in the Sayville Public Schools District.

Sayville lost, 41-35, to West Babylon but beat East Islip, 35-14.

The loss drops Sayville’s record to 4-2 in Suffolk Division III while East Islip will improve to 3-3. The result will also shift the power rankings. Sayville moved from second place to fifth with a power ranking of 127.66 and East Islip moved from sixth to fourth with a ranking of 128.

“We were denied our first appeal with Section XI and we’re contemplating a second appeal,” said Dennis Maloney, the director of athletics in the Sayville Public Schools District. “We felt the infraction and the penalty imposed were not fair to our football team. Our kids were impacted by an adult error. The player had zero impact on the game and there was no intent to gain an unfair advantage.”