Another year, another honor for Scott Reh.

Reh, 51, who has been the director of athletics at Mount Sinai for 18 years, was named the 2017 New York State Athletic Director of the Year. He has previously been inducted into the Rocky Point, Adelphi and Suffolk County Sports Halls of Fame.

“Section XI is a great organization and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Reh said, referencing Suffolk’s ruling body. “This is a great honor. It’s very humbling to be recognized for what you do day in and day out.”

Reh graduated from Rocky Point in 1985 and Adelphi in 1989, and was a lacrosse All-American at both schools. He coached football, soccer and lacrosse at New Hyde Park and then became the first full-time athletic director at Mount Sinai in 2000, where he is in charge of health, physical education, nursing and grounds.

“Hopefully I continue to make an everlasting impression on a child’s life,” Reh said. “Teaching sportsmanship, winning and losing with class and taking life’s lessons through athletics.”