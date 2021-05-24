Derek Burrell scored off John Rizzo Jr.’s sacrifice fly to break a tie at 3 in the bottom of the seventh inning as East Islip defeated Westhampton, 4-3, in Suffolk League IV baseball Monday. Ryan Thompson hit an RBI double to tie the score at 3 earlier in the inning for East Islip (6-3). Jayson Torres tossed a complete-game victory.

Rocky Point 4, Sayville 3: Dominic Carbone hit a home run for Rocky Point (8-1) in Suffolk IV. Cody Miller picked up the win in relief.

North Babylon 11, Whitman 9: Kevin Carolan drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh for North Babylon (4-5) in Suffolk II. Carolan was 4-for-5, with two doubles and four runs scored. Dylan Rhein went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Huntington 6, Lindenhurst 1: Kyle Colleluori went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Dylan Schnitzer had three hits, including a double, for Huntington (6-3) in Suffolk II. Alex Bellissimo had a complete-game victory.

Manhasset 4, Carey 0: Andrew Flood had seven strikeouts in a shutout for Manhasset (4-4) in Nassau Conference III. Andrew Moy had a double and an RBI and Teddy Mouhlas added two RBIs in the win.

Seaford 15, East Rockaway 2: Ryan Robins tossed a two-hitter for Seaford (10-0) in Nassau V. Stephen Ierides went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Tom Hartmann had two hits and two RBIs, and Anthony Ippoliti and Mike Scimeca each had two hits and scored three runs in the win.

Malverne 7, Lawrence 4: Matt McKeon struck out 11 and allowed two runs over six innings for Malverne (6-2) in Nassau Countywide II. He also had two RBIs.

Valley Stream Central 10, Uniondale 0: Ryan Foerst struck out 11 and allowed no hits over five innings for Valley Stream Central (9-1-1) in Countywide I. Anthony De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base in the win.

BOYS TENNIS

West Islip 6, Lindenhurst 1: Jake Brickman and Alex Miranda won, 6-4, 6-2, at first doubles for West Islip (2-2) in Suffolk III.

Commack 4, Half Hollow Hills East 3: Eric Benderly won, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, at second singles for Commack (10-0) in Suffolk I.

East Islip 6, Islip 1: Kyle Kirschberg won, 6-2, 7-6, at first singles for East Islip (5-3) in Suffolk III.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Jericho 7, Port Washington 0: Vicki Wang defeated Leah Joo, 21-14, 21-13, at third singles for Jericho (8-0) in Nassau I. Dora Weng and Jessica Li beat Carly Fanous and Julia Chase, 21-15, 21-17, at third doubles for Jericho.

Island Trees 4, Lawrence 3: Emma Cafarella won, 23-21, 21-9, at second singles for Island Trees (2-6) in Nassau V.

BOYS TRACK

Brentwood 74, Patchogue-Medford 57: Dylan Louis-Elias won four individual events for Brentwood — the 400 meters, the 200, the high jump and the triple jump.

Whitman 78.5, Lindenhurst 53.5: Chris Davis won the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and Joe Tonna won the 400 (53.8 seconds) to lead Whitman. Jovany Philippe won the 400 hurdles (1:03.30) for the Wildcats.