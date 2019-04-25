After waiting in the wings for three seasons, Alexa Tenety’s number finally came up and she’s made the most of it.

The senior pitcher, in her fourth varsity season, has helped lead the softball team to a 12-0 record, Tenety has a 0.58 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 105 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 60 innings this spring . She totaled 21 strikeouts with only one walk, allowing one earned run in two starts last week to be named Newsday’s Athlete of the Week. She also went 5-for-7 with four doubles at the plate.

Formerly the Panthers’ No. 2 pitcher behind two-time All-Long Island selection Allie Stanya, Tenety has proven to be one of the top pitchers on Long Island.

“She probably would have started on 90 percent of teams the last three years,” Babylon coach Rick Punzone said. “She never complained. She’s always been Allie’s No. 1 supporter and now it’s her time. And to be honest, we are going to go as far as she takes us.”

“I just go out and do what I can,” said Tenety, who gives credit to her teammates. “I know that I have a great defense behind me, so I just go out and pitch the best that I can. I know my defense will back me up.”

Tenety went 4-1 with a 1.47 ERA and 52 strikeouts last season behind Stanya, who now plays for Queens College. Tenety said she likes the power and he pressure that comes with standing in the circle and wants to be the one there in the biggest games of the season.

“I’ve been ready for it,” she said. “I was excited to be able to pitch every game. I look forward to every game.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tenety was at her best Monday against Center Moriches in a matchup of previously undefeated Suffolk VI teams. Babylon won, 10-1, with Tenety tossing a three-hitter with one walk and 14 strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

“Center Moriches is without a doubt our biggest rival,” Punzone said. “She’s pitched well all year but she had a little extra giddy up in that game.”

Shutdown performances from Tenety in key games have been something Punzone has known the senior was capable of the previous three seasons. But now that it’s her turn to show her skills in the circle consistently, it’s Tenety’s time as Babylon looks for its third straight Long Island Class B title.

“Our team is very heavily pitcher orientated and we’ll go as far as she takes us,” Punzone said. “It’s her time. She’s pitched in the shadow and she’s savored the moment.”