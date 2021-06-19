Deanna Ebert probably wasn’t a pitcher many Long Island softball experts would have mentioned as a top hurler before the season. They might not have talked much about her team, Bay Shore, either.

However, Ebert and the Marauders had the last laugh with an end-of-the season run that will be talked about for generations to come. Ebert allowed just one hit and four baserunners all afternoon. The junior righthander retired 10 of the final 12 batters she faced as Bay Shore defeated Massapequa, 2-0, in the Long Island Class AA championship game at Moriches Sports Complex on Saturday.

Bay Shore (19-6) ended the season on a 12-game winning streak and have now captured 11 Long Island softball title and its first since 2010. The Marauders have won more Long Island championships in the largest classification than any other school on the Island.

"We came in and played Bay Shore softball and did what we had to do," said Ebert, who improved to 5-0 in the postseason after a 6-2 mark in the regular season. "Bay Shore softball comes down to a few words -- pride, team, together, and family."

Legendary coach Jim McGowan was in attendance and watched current coach and his former player, Jackie Pasquerella. She helped McGowan earn four crowns as a player from 1994 through 1997.

"Deanna kept them off balance," Pasquerella said. "She was mixing it high and in, low and out. The change-up was dirty. Our catcher [Kaelyn Pellman] called the game today."

Why? Because assistant coach and former Hofstra standout Olivia (Galati) Consolmagno was a bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding.

"I felt confident in her calling the game," Pasquerella said. "She called a one-hitter, so she deserves a lot of credit."

Ryan Starr was one of the lone bright spots for Massapequa (14-5), which won its first Nassau AA softball title last week. She reached first base on an error in the first – the Marauaders’ lone miscue of the game. However, Starr, who had Massapequa's lone hit (third-inning single), was stranded at third base.

The only other time Bay Shore was in trouble came when Ebert walked two batters in the fifth, but she helped start a 1-6-3 double play to end the threat.

Bay Shore took advantage of an RBI-double by Caroline Hobbes (2-for-3) in the third inning, and another RBI-double in the fourth from Elizabeth Bateman. That’s all the support Ebert would need.

"Deanna pulled through for us," said Hobbes, who ended the playoffs with a .714 batting average. "She was our backbone all season. I wouldn’t want anyone else in the circle for us right there. We had her back and she had ours. We put our full trust in her and she came through for us big time."