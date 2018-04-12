Bay Shore vs. Ward Melville
Ward Melville hosted Bay Shore in a Suffolk softball game on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
MORE PHOTOS
BBP vs. ESM girls lacrosse East Meadow vs. Massapequa softball Manhasset vs. Syosset boys lacrosse Massapequa vs. Long Beach Calhoun vs. East Meadow Ward Melville vs. Chaminade boys lacrosse Seaford vs. Plainedge softball North Babylon vs. Newfield baseball Ward Melville vs. Sachem East baseball East Meadow Invitational East Meadow vs. Mt. Sinai softball Chaminade vs. Massapequa boys lacrosse Newsday's Top 100 baseball players for 2018 North Babylon vs. Longwood boys lacrosse Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island cheerleading team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island fencing teams 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island bowling teams 2018 Smithtown East vs. Smithtown West boys lacrosse Massapequa vs. Manhasset girls lacrosse
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.