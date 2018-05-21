Carey pitcher Jaclyn Schemmer was alone in her thoughts.

The Seahawks junior had some extra time in the pitcher’s circle before the seventh inning against Bellmore JFK as Julia Parinello hurriedly put on her catching gear after making the last out in the bottom of the sixth.

“I was thinking we need to finish this,” said Schemmer, who needed just one warmup pitch before the seventh. “We’ve come all this way, so why not finish this.”

That’s just what Schemmer and the Seahawks did. The Carey defense — which did not commit an error all day — turned a 4-6-3 double play in the inning and Schemmer later induced a ground out to end the game as No. 2 Carey defeated No. 3 Bellmore JFK, 3-2, in Game 3 of a Nassau A softball best-of-three semifinal Monday. It was the fifth time the two teams met this season. (Carey was 3-2 in those games.)

Carey (13-6) meets No. 4 Mepham — which swept No. 1 MacArthur in the other semifinal series — at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Game 1 of a best-of-three final. The Seahawks are looking for their first title since 2014.

After Bellmore JFK (11-7) took a 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout by Kaitlyn Judd in the top of the third, the Seahawks did all their damage in the bottom of the fourth thanks to four hits and a pair of JFK errors.

Arianna Millan’s RBI groundout tied the score at 1, and Destiny Nardello’s single brought home Francesca Cirone to put Carey ahead, 2-1. Later, Nardello scored on a passed ball to make it 3-1. Nardello’s run was crucial, as the Cougars climbed within 3-2 on a two-out RBI single by Amanda Maffucci in the fifth.

But Schemmer was up to the challenge. The Seahawks pitcher, who improved to 9-2 this season, scattered eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Bellmore JFK’s Danielle Polirer was outstanding with only one earned run allowed and four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Five or six weeks ago, I told the girls all the little things will start to become big,” Carey coach Anthony Turco said. “That’s exactly what happened.”