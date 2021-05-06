Newsday's annual list of the top softball players across Long Island high schools, listed in alphabetical order.

(Except where indicated, all stats listed are from the 2019 season, since the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Fania Abruscato, Hauppauge, C, So.

Abruscato hit .415 for the Eagles, and is already committed to the University of Missouri.

Ellie Acosta, Wheatley, P, Jr.

She hit .304 with 22 RBIs as a freshman. The four-year varsity player is the Wildcats’ No. 1 pitcher and will bat fourth for coach Christina Cambria.

Bella Andres, Connetquot, P, Jr.

She recorded 11 wins as a freshman, taking over for two-time Newsday All-Long Island pitcher Sarah McKeveny.

Nick Beebe, West Islip, SS, Sr.

She was the 2019 Suffolk League III Rookie of the Year and batted .412 as a sophomore.

Jenna Beilski, St. Anthony’s, P/1B, Fr.

Beilski will join teammate Mila Fiordalisi to form a potent 1-2 pitching punch for the Friars.

Ava Blasi, Half Hollow Hills West, 3B/OF, Fr.

She will lead a young Colts team this season and is a "very athletic freshman" and a "team leader," according to coach Sal Trovato.

Sarah Blaskiewicz, Sayville, P, So.

She was the Golden Flashes’ starting catcher as an eighth-grader and hit .357 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 RBIs.

Gabby Boccio, MacArthur, RF, Sr.

Boccio is the Generals’ No. 3 hitter who consistently hits line drives with some pop and has a strong arm from rightfield and can throw runners out at first base.

Tara Brochu, Hampton Bays, 1B, Sr.

She is a southpaw who hit .553 with 15 extra-base hits, including a pair of homers and had 25 RBIs.

Taylor Brunn, MacArthur, 1B/P, So.

Brunn started as an eighth-grader at first base (and pitched) and had 26 hits. Coach Bobby Fehrenbach calls his No. 2 hitter, "a powerful kid."

Katie Buerkel, Eastport-South Manor, 2B, Sr.

She had a .354 batting average, an .821 slugging percentage, four homers and 17 RBIs.

Anna Butler, Seaford, P/1B, Sr.

Butler batted .426 with three homers and compiled eight wins and 98 strikeouts while pitching to a 1.90 ERA. Will be attending Hofstra.

Logan Carey, Riverhead, P, Sr.

She won five games as a sophomore and will be counted on to lead the Blue Waves this season. She will attend Springfield (Mass.) College.

Julia Carpenter, Bay Shore, P, Sr.

Carpenter had a hit in all three postseason games, and batted .417 overall with five doubles, 17 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. She also pitched and went 2-2 and a save.

Izabella Cimino, Farmingdale, SS, So.

The sure-handed shortstop also has a lot of power at the plate.

Emily Coffey, Island Trees, C, Jr.

She batted .522 as a freshman (24-for-46) with 16 RBIs and 18 walks for a .656 OBP.

Jordan Cole, Connetquot, P, Sr.

Cole combines with teammate Bella Andres to give the Thunderbirds one of the best 1-2 pitching combos in Suffolk.

Ashley Corr, Oceanside, OF/C, Sr.

She is a pure power hitter who batted .320. She will attend St. John’s.

Jillian Cosme, Valley Stream North, SS, Sr.

She hit .443 with three home runs, 15 RBIs and 23 runs scored as a sophomore.

Gisela Cotrone, Lindenhurst, INF, Sr.

She was an All-Division player two years ago who hit .481 as a sophomore.

Amelia DeRosa, Miller Place, 3B/P, Jr.

She batted .463 in 2019 with a .514 on-base percentage and a 1.215 OPS.

Brittany Dost, Centereach, P, Jr.

Dost had four wins, including a 11-strikeout performance against Huntington.

Cheralyn Dusharme, Clarke, C, Sr.

She is one of the top catchers in Nassau and combines with teammate Lola Reese to form one of the top batteries on the Island.

Emily Fenenzia, Longwood, SS, Sr.

She is a "quick, fast-moving player who always leads us off with either a hard-hit ball or a line drive at the plate, and brings great energy," Lions coach Sam Valentine said.

Mila Fiordalisi, St. Anthony’s, P/1B, Fr.

She hit .482 and 21 RBIs and is "a power hitter and power pitcher" according to Friars coach Mike Massa.

Kayla Fitzpatrick, Sacred Heart, SS/2B, Jr.

She is going to be counted on to help the Spartans’ offense, and also is a solid middle infielder who will bolster Sacred Heart up the middle.

Kelly Gentile, Commack, CF, Sr.

Gentile set the Cougars’ single-season record for stolen bases (26) and batted .348 with 32 hits.

Anna Gibbons, Northport, 2B, Sr.

She is a slapper who batted .417 for the Tigers (10-7). She will attend FDU.

Carly Halperin, Jericho, SS/P, Sr.

She ended her sophomore season batting .500 with 28 RBIs. The three-year captain will be counted on to lead the Jayhawks this season.

Katelyn Herbert, Bethpage, CF, Jr.

She made the varsity as a freshman, and is "an incredible outfielder" according to Golden Eagles coach Julianne Tierney.

Caroline Hobbes, Bay Shore, SS, Jr.

She hit .417 as a freshman, and led the team (and League II) with six homers. She also had 20 RBIs, seven doubles, 27 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.

Ava Hoffman, Comsewogue, C/1B/3B, Jr.

The St. Anthony’s transfer should be a versatile player for her new team this season and will be counted on to help Comsewogue in its rebuilding efforts.

Jamie Horodecki, Seaford, SS/P, Jr.

She hit .346 as a freshman with seven doubles and 11 RBIs. Horodecki also pitched to a 2.41 ERA with four wins.

Alexa Hospodar, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, P/1B, So.

Hospodar batted .400 with an on-base percentage of .459 and eight RBIs as an eighth-grader. She also had five wins with 72 strikeouts.

Victoria Isernia, Whitman, INF, Jr.

She batted .322, led the team in stolen bases and was second in hits and runs scored.

Erika Johnson, Bellport, SS, Sr.

She is committed to play softball and tennis at Geneseo. The six-year varsity starter is a "five-tool player with excellent game instincts," coach Kate Cutrone said.

Paige Jones, New Hyde Park, SS, Sr.

She slapped, bunted and blasted her way to a .624 batting average, a .694 on-base percentage, and stole 26 bases. Committed to Rhode Island.

Tierra Jones, Copiague, CF/SS, Jr.

The Eagles' leader, according to coach Joseph Montanino, is "very athletic with a good glove and bat with speed."

Elaina Kassap, Long Beach, C, Sr.

She hit .439 with five homers and 25 RBIs as a sophomore for the Marines. Will play for LeMoyne next year.

Emmi Katz, Commack, P, Sr.

She was a 2019 Newsday All-Long Island second-team player who went 15-5 with a 1.78 ERA and had 128 strikeouts in 127 innings.

Alex Kelly, East Meadow, P, Sr.

Kelly won 16 games and will be counted on to lead the Jets from the circle.

Keelynn Kelly, Lindenhurst, C, Jr.

She was the 2019 Suffolk League II Rookie of the Year and batted .473 with 31 RBI.

Emily Kennedy, East Hampton, C, So.

She was brought up to varsity as an eighth-grader. Kennedy can play any infield position, but the best fit for the captain is catcher, coach Annemarie Brown said.

Mallory Kinahan, Sayville, P/CF, Sr.

Opponents batted just .163 against the southpaw Kinahan, who won eight games as a sophomore.

Kyra Kreuscher, East Islip, P, Jr.

She went 11-3 as a freshman with 106 strikeouts in 93 innings. The junior, who will bat in the middle of the EI order, hit .380. Nine of her 27 hits were doubles.

Kendal Kwasna, Riverhead, 1B, Sr.

Kwasna is a good defensive first baseman who has "power to all fields" according to coach Chris Accardi. She plans to walk on at Albany.

Haley Leimbach, Sacred Heart, 2B/SS, Jr.

She played in every game in 2019 for the Spartans, hit .459 and committed just three errors.

Erin Lema, Centereach, C, Jr.

Lema is a three-year varsity standout who teams with Brittany Dost to form a solid battery that looks to lead the Cougars in their rebuilding efforts.

Julianna Levanti, Connetquot, SS/C, Sr.

She seemingly does it all for the Thunderbirds -- intuitive defensive player, big bat, quick on the bases, and a natural leader, coach Tiffany Goodwin said.

Ava Lindyberg, Floral Park, C/CF, Sr.

She is an athletic and versatile fifth-year varsity player who will be counted on heavily by a young, but competitive, Knights team.

Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, OF, Jr.

She had a .967 fielding percentage and a .667 on-base average and was the Suffolk League I Field Player of the Year.

Maria Lutz, Half Hollow Hills East, P, Sr.

She is the Thunderbirds’ captain and No. 1 pitcher. She can also play shortstop and outfield. Lutz has committed to play at Oswego.

Brianna Malvino, Glen Cove, SS, Sr.

The talented senior wields power at the plate and is expected to be the cleanup hitter for Glen Cove this season. She'll play at Western Connecticut.

Daniella Marchese, Glenn, INF/P, Sr.

She had a .400 OBP and is now transitioning from shortstop to first base for the Knights.

Jess Mauro, MacArthur, P, Jr.

Mauro was a Newsday All-Long Island second-teamer with a 17-5 record, 1.57 ERA and 237 strikeouts.

Kaeli McAnally, Islip, SS, Jr.

She is a four-year varsity starter and boasts a career batting average of .455.

Skylar McEvoy, Oyster Bay, P/INF, Sr.

She hit .319 and struck out 62 in 50 innings pitched for the Baymen, who are in search of their first Nassau B title since 2016.

Kate McGuire, Bayport-Blue Point, SS, Jr.

McGuire will be counted on to lead a young team in a competitive Suffolk League V. Committed to Fordham.

Abby Meehan, Mineola, SS, Sr.

She is a top-notch fielder and posted a .536 average, 1.540 OPS and 25 RBIs as a sophomore. She has committed to Hofstra.

Alex Michaluk, West Islip, CF, Sr.

She hit .327 with a pair of homers as a sophomore. She is a four-year varsity player who should help the Lions in search of their first county title since 2004.

Jackie Morra, St. Anthony’s, SS, Fr.

She has a strong arm and is being counted on to be a power hitter for the Friars. Batted .611 with four homers and 36 RBIs.

Alanna Morse, Mepham, 3B, Jr.

She batted .521 with three homers and 27 RBIs for the defending Nassau Class A champs (2019). She has committed to Hofstra.

Stefani Murciano, Herricks, CF, So.

She led her team with a .424 batting average, two homers, three triples, 20 runs scored, 25 hits and an .831 slugging percentage en route to team MVP honors.

Courtney Murphy, Oceanside, OF/SS, Sr.

Murphy is the Sailors’ captain and boasts a .498 on-base percentage and .400 batting average during her four-year varsity career. The Oceanside Class of 2021 Salutatorian will attend Adelphi and play softball.

Jessica Nachamie, Bellmore JFK, C, Sr.

She has started every game behind the plate for the Cougars the last four seasons and hit .309 with four homers in 2019.

Destiny Nardello, Carey, 3B, Sr.

She hit .325 with 25 RBIs as a sophomore. The captain and power hitter with a strong arm will attend Iona.

Alicea Pepitone, Ward Melville, SS/3B, So.

She hits for average (.482) and power and was the Suffolk League I Rookie of the Year as an eighth-grader.

Sam Pesce, Island Trees, P/OF, Sr.

She went 7-3 with a 2.10 ERA and struck out 83 batters in 66 innings as a sophomore.

Nicolette Picone, Kellenberg, P, Sr.

The dominating southpaw hurler will be counted on by coach Ken Conrade to keep the Firebirds in the hunt for a CHSAA crown.

Ashley Pierce, Hicksville, SS/3B, Jr.

She hit .576 with 29 RBIs and has driven in 45 runs in her first two seasons on varsity.

Grace Pohalski, East Meadow, OF, Jr.

She looks to be another in a great line of outfielders for coach Stew Fritz and the Jets. Pohalski should help East Meadow in search of its fourth straight Nassau AA title.

Dominique Prevette, Islip, P/1B, Sr.

She is the anchor of the Buccaneers’ staff, according to coach Dennis McSweeney.

Sam Radinsky, Port Washington, CF, Sr.

She will anchor a young Vikings team that graduated seven of their nine starters and their top two pitchers, according to coach Eric Sutz.

Lola Reese, Clarke, P, Sr.

Reese had seven wins for the Rams as a sophomore and twice reached the 13-strikeout mark in a game.

Alaina Reilly, Mount Sinai, SS, Sr.

She is an All-County player according to coach Jason Surdi, who expects his shortstop to have a "breakout season."

Julia Renny, Syosset, 3B, Jr.

She hits for power and average for a young Syosset squad, posting a .510 batting average. She has committed to Providence.

Dylan Reyer, Baldwin, CF, So.

This lefty slap hitter batted .390 as an eighth-grader with 10 stolen bases and has a great range and a big arm in the outfield.

Samantha Reyer, Oceanside, SS/OF, Jr.

She is a "high contact, great power" hitter according to her coach, Carlo Quagliata. Reyer looks to push the Nassau AA runner-up Sailors to their first crown since 2015.

Olivia Roberto, Calhoun, CF, Sr.

Roberto batted over .400 as a sophomore. She was a former pitcher on the baseball teams in middle school and the Calhoun JV team and has a cannon of an arm.

Juliana Sabatino, Sacred Heart, P, Jr.

She went 5-0, including a 16-strikeout performance. The hard-throwing righthander can move the ball around the strike zone and change speeds.

Mariah Salvatto, Eastport-South Manor, C, Sr.

She will combine with Katie Buerkel to form one of the top batteries in Suffolk. Committed to play at Queens College.

Kelly Sandas, Kellenberg, C, Sr.

She hit .356 with 20 RBIs for the Firebirds. She will attend Hofstra.

Ava Sanguedolce, Our Lady of Mercy, OF, Sr.

She is an aggressive baserunner, clutch hitter and was the spark plug of the Mustangs’ offense in 2019.

Hailey Saylor, Comsewogue, P/INF. Jr.

She is going to be counted on by coach Joel Sutherland both in the circle and as an infielder.

Ashlee Seidler, North Babylon, C, So.

Seidler hit .301 with 21 RBIs, including four (and two walk-off) game-winning RBIs, and did not commit an error behind the dish for the Bulldogs as an eighth-grader.

Marissa Seyfert, Farmingdale, CF, Sr.

She is a fast leadoff batter who will find any way to get on base, coach Theresa Magnani said. That speed converts to covering a lot of ground in the outfield.

Ava Shorr, North Babylon, P, Sr.

Shorr went 14-2 with 135 strikeouts, nine walks and a 0.96 ERA. She also hit .470 with two homers and 23 RBIs.

Paige Shrimpton, South Side, 3B/2B, Jr.

She started at the bottom of the order and ended it as the leadoff hitter, posting a .409 average and .469 OBP.

Lauren Siciliano, Lynbrook, 3B, Sr.

She batted .405 with a pair of home runs and 19 RBIs as a sophomore for the Owls. She will attend Northern Vermont.

Kristen Sita, Glen Cove, P, Jr.

Sita pitched every game for the Big Red and won 11 of them, including a pair of eight-strikeout performances as Glen Cove was second in Nassau Conference AB-IV.

Gabby Smith, Hicksville, 2B, Jr.

She hit .442 with 18 RBIs, 28 runs and a 1.290 OPS as a freshman.

Jackie Sodito, Sachem North, 1B, Jr.

Sodito led the team in doubles and plays solid defense, too, according to coach Ken Sasso.

Ryan Starr, Massapequa, SS/3B, Jr.

This switch-hitter batted .378 as a sophomore, including 14 hits, and boasted a .997 fielding percentage. She has committed to Syracuse.

Morgan Tesser, Bellmore JFK, 3B, Sr.

She hit over .400 as a sophomore with three homers, 16 RBIs and a .708 slugging percentage.

Sara Tramonte, Mineola, C, Sr.

She hit .485 with 21 RBIs and is solid behind the plate. She will play for Queens College.

Victoria Vera, Bethpage, SS, Sr.

She hit .528 with a .733 slugging percentage, two homers, 17 RBIs and 25 runs as a sophomore.

Sam Voskinarian, Northport, P, Jr.

She had nine wins and a pair of six-strikeout games to lead the Tigers to the postseason as a freshman.

Danielle Wanzek, Longwood, Utility, Jr.

Wanzek can play first base and all three outfield positions for Longwood, which won the Suffolk AA championship in 2018.

Alyssa Weinberg, Division, P/1B, Jr.

Weinberg struck out 177 batters en route to a 13-6 record. She also played a superb first base with a .450 batting average, eight homers and 30 RBIs in 2019.

Kimberly Westenberg, Massapequa, P/1B, Jr.

She hit .468 as a freshman with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Westenberg also was 4-3 in the circle with a 3.19 ERA, 49 strikeouts and nine walks.