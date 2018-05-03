As soon as the ball left Brianna Adams’ bat, headed for the gap in right-center, her teammates didn’t even have to look. They knew the outcome: another dose of double trouble.

“She does it all the time. We know Brianna will hit doubles,” said pitcher Jamison Lundie, the beneficiary of Adams’ first-inning, two-run two-bagger that provided all the runs necessary in host West Islip’s 5-0 victory over Deer Park Thursday in a Suffolk V game.

Adams went 2-for-3, adding a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Emily Michaluk, Alex Michaluk, Kiersten Comer and Julianna Budriss also had two hits to back the complete-game, two-hit performance by Lundie, who struck out five and walked only one. West Islip improved to 5-1; Deer Park fell to 2-3.

“I’m known for my doubles,” Adams said with a laugh. “I love hitting with runners on base. I love the pressure. It’s the best part of the game.”

Adams, batting fifth, delivered her big hit with two outs in the bottom of the first, driving one to the fence in right-center that scored Emily Michaluk and Allison Weston, who had begun the inning with infield singles. “I was just trying to place it to the right side. Our team will do whatever it takes to get the run in, no matter what the situation is,” Adams said.

Lundie had to deal with two difficult situations. In the top of the first, the first two Deer Park batters reached base, on an error and walk. But she blew high fastballs past the next two hitters and got the final batter of the inning on a groundout. In the third, the Falcons managed their only two hits, singles by Elizabeth Legname and Adrianna Fasano, but Lundie escaped with two ground balls and an infield pop-up.

Lundie said she appreciated the early run support, as West Islip led 3-0 after three. “With my defense, I was pretty comfortable out there,” she said. “The drop curve got a lot of them and the riser, which I used in the first inning against the top of their lineup.”

Lions coach Courtney Wilson said of Lundie, “She has great speed, great movement and great control. And our lineup is stacked, especially in the middle of the order.”

That’s where Adams is a perfect fit. “She doesn’t get many singles, but she hits a lot of doubles,” Wilson said. “They might be home runs if the fences weren’t there.”

No one is complaining.