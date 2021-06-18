An impressive triple play for Center Moriches' Erin Cunningham

Even though the school year is nearly over, as well as her time at Center Moriches High School, senior Erin Cunningham still has a lot on her plate.

Center Moriches plays in the Long Island Class B softball championship game on Saturday. Then, senior prom is Thursday, June 24. Finally, graduation is Saturday, June 26.

So, which one is Cunningham most excited about?

"This Saturday -- the game," she said without hesitation. Why?

"Because that’s going to be my main legacy. It’s the main reason I chose Center Moriches," said the East Moriches resident, who could have attended either Center Moriches [CM], Westhampton or Eastport-South Manor high schools because of where she lives. "So much of my choice [to attend CM] was because of softball, and Saturday will be my last hurrah."

For six softball teams, Saturday will be the last hurrah for its seniors. The Long Island Class AA championship game features Massapequa (14-4) against Bay Shore (18-6) at noon. The Class B game will be Oyster Bay (6-13) versus Center Moriches (14-2-1) at about 1:30 p.m. Finally, the Class A title game is Mepham (16-4) against Miller Place (16-1) around 3 p.m. All three title games are at Moriches Athletic Complex.

"At the beginning of the year we weren’t even sure if we’d have a season," said CM coach Rich Roberts, who recorded his 300th career win earlier this year. "After losing last season [to COVID-19], it took a certain determination to even make it here, which makes this final game special in itself."

The last time CM reached this game was in 2019 when Cunningham was in the circle as it dropped a 2-1 heart-breaker to East Rockaway.

"Coach tells us, ‘The game doesn’t care who you are. Anything can happen,’ " she said. "You have to go out hard every game, and when we do that, this team can achieve anything."

Cunningham has 10 wins and two saves this season, including the playoffs. She batted .429 with a .529 slugging percentage.

"What makes her tough is that she’s a competitor," said Roberts about Cunningham. "No moment is too big for her. When she goes out there -- I know what I’m going to get with her -- and she’s not afraid to attack the zone. . . . She has that competitive attitude that she’s going right at you, and that’s what made us so successful this season."

CM had 12 hits by nine different players in its Game 1 win against Babylon, and 12 more by eight players to clinch the Suffolk B crown in Game 2.

Freshman third baseman Emma Powell led the team with a .462 batting average, 24 hits and 24 runs scored to go with a .750 slugging percentage. Senior catcher Taylor Johnston hit .440 and forms one of the top batteries in Suffolk with Cunningham. Roberts’ daughter, Kaylie, hit a team-best six homers and 23 RBIs.

So, how would Cunningham assess her teammates if she was an opposing pitcher?

"Our lineup is sound 1-through-9," said Cunningham, who will attend SUNY Fredonia in August. "We put so much effort into hitting and into different types of situational hitting. I would be nervous."

Cunningham also knows she’ll be a little anxious before the Long Island Class B title game, but she believes CM is primed for success.

"I think that we are going to feel some nerves," she said, "but we are definitely ready for this game."