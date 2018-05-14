TODAY'S PAPER
Christina Loeffler tosses no-hitter for East Meadow in Nassau Class AA semifinal Game 1

She also hits a three-run homer to power the No. 1 seed’s 11-0 win.

Christina Loeffler, East Meadow pitcher, delivers to the

Christina Loeffler, East Meadow pitcher, delivers to the plate in the top of the fourth inning of a Nassau AA-I softball game against Massapequa at East Meadow on April 11, 2018. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Melissa Kramer melissa.kramer@newsday.com
After being so-so close, Christina Loeffler picked the perfect time for a no-no.

The East Meadow pitcher tossed a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Oceanside Monday in the first game of the best-of-three Nassau Class AA semifinals. Loeffler struck out 12 and walked two for host No. 1 East Meadow (15-5). Game 2 is at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Oceanside.

“She’s come close a couple of other times this year, but this time she was really able to have command of her pitches,” coach Stew Fritz said. “She spotted the ball the best she has in any game.”

He added: “Amy Mallah made a diving stop to get a forceout at second base in the top of the fifth inning.”

Loeffler hit a three-run homer in the first and Jenna Laird added one herself in the second. Sara Polansky went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

