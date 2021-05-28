Brooke Bove felt in complete control of the situation.

Bases loaded, two outs and a tie score. Pressure? Absolutely. She’ll be the first one to tell you that. But pressure is what Lindenhurst softball thrives on.

"Our coach [Rick Caravaggio] is always saying ‘Pressure is a privilege,’ " Bove said. "Bases were loaded, two out. I know she has to pitch to me, so I saw the pitch, swung, went right up the middle."

Bove delivered a two-run single, bouncing over the second-base bag, to break a tie at 1 in the fourth inning as Lindenhurst defeated host Commack, 4-2, in Suffolk League II softball Friday. The game, which featured on and off rain, was called with one out in the top of the seventh as the rain’s intensity increased.

"I wanted to put it in play," Bove said. "Get it past the infield and score some runs."

Brooke Leimeister limited a tough Commack lineup to four hits with no walks and two runs -- one earned -- in a complete game. She had help from her defense, including first baseman Gisela Cotrone throwing out a runner at the plate. Catcher Keelynn Kelly orchestrated a key double play, getting a force out at home and then firing to first base with the bases loaded to end the third inning. Leimeister said the weather made its presence known in the game, but the team’s defense proved pivotal.

"It’s definitely hard but switching out balls and everyone making plays really helps," Leimeister said. "It was really exciting, everyone was making plays and helping out."

Lindenhurst (8-3) struck first when Kaylin McDonald scored off a throwing error after Jennifer Albano’s bunt single in the second inning. Commack (9-2) responded in the bottom half when Jillian Cestaro scored on Julianna Park’s sacrifice fly. Albano had three hits in the win.

After Bove’s two-run single that drove in Sophia Negron and McDonald in the fourth inning, Cotrone led off the fifth with a home run for Lindenhurst’s final run. She beat a throw to the plate after a hard line drive to left-centerfield.

"Hearing the pop off the bat," Cotrone said, "I knew once it went to the gap I had to be on my horse and run."

Caravaggio, who lauded Commack’s program, was proud of how his team played -- even through difficult weather.

"It’s competition," Caravaggio said. "It was a playoff atmosphere today. These kids are Bulldog tough. Lindenhurst doesn’t back down from anyone. We’ve been like that forever and [Commack is] a great challenge."