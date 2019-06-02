TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk Class AA girls softball final: Commack vs. Longwood

Commack beat Longwood, 5-2, in Game 3 to win the Suffolk Class AA softball final on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Eastport Sport Complex. Commack also beat Longwood, 8-3, on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

