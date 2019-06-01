Commack had its back up against the wall for the fourth consecutive day as the Cougars met Longwood in the Suffolk Class AA softball finals Saturday afternoon.

Longwood, defending county champion, had yet to lose a playoff game, while Commack had already suffered a loss and was playing in its fourth elimination game.

“Every single game we just treat it as one more,” Commack shortstop Alexa Berry said. “We were seeded tenth and didn’t think we should have been seeded that [low]. We wanted to prove everyone wrong.”

Berry went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBIs to lead No. 10 Commack to an 8-3 win over No. 8 Longwood at Eastport South Manor Complex.

Commack (19-7) and Longwood (17-5) will play in a winner-take-all game Sunday at 2 p.m. at the same location for the county title.

Berry led off the top of the third with a blast to deep leftfield to give Commack a 2-0 lead. The homer was her seventh of the season and second of the playoffs.

Berry came through once again in the fourth when she ripped a two-out single to drive in Brianna Onal and Kellie Gentile to put the Cougars ahead 4-0, giving starting pitcher Emmi Katz all the run support she needed. Gentile had an RBI single, Onal went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Gabby Gomez and Alaina DePasquale each went 2-for-4 with a walk.

Katz struck out three in 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, no earned runs and one walk to earn her fourth win in four days.

“The first couple of days were tough,” Katz said. “After a while my body got used to it and I have been able to adjust really well.”

Heading into Sunday, there is no doubt in the mind of Commack coach Harold Cooley III of who will be in the pitching circle.

“She’s 100 percent taking the ball,” Cooley III said.

Katz added: “I’m going to take an Epsom salt bath when I get home, put ice on both my knees and my arm, icy hot on my back and I’ll be ready to go.”