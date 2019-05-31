The Commack softball team found itself in the loser’s bracket last week after falling to Sachem East for the third time this season. On Friday, they decided enough was enough.

Emmi Katz tossed a one-hitter as No. 10 Commack defeated No. 3 Sachem East, 1-0, in a Suffolk Class AA semifinal. Commack will play No. 8 Longwood for the county title.

“We said in the huddle right before the game that we were not losing to Sachem East again,” Katz said. “We would not let this be our seniors’ last game.”

The Cougars scored the lone run in the top of the first inning when Gabby Gomez drove-in Melanie Koster with a single. Katz, who was on the hook for last week’s 8-0 loss to Sachem East, took it from there.

The sophomore struck out seven and walked three to earn her 13th win of the season. Sachem East’s biggest threat came in the bottom of the sixth, with runners at first and second and two-outs. Katz got a strikeout to end the inning.

“She kept hitters off balance, hit every spot we called for and took a very smart approach to each batter,” coach Harold Cooley said. “You can’t really ask for much else from a pitcher.”

After starting the League I season 2-4, Commack won 9 of 10 entering the playoffs. They split their regular season matchups with Longwood.

“We have been super resilient…We started slow and now we’re gaining speed,” Cooley said. “The girls are playing with a spark right now.”