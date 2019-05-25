Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Top performers on the diamond:

SOFTBALL

Kyra Bello, Sachem North: She had a two-run single in the sixth inning to tie the score at 8 in a 9-8 win over Lindenhurst Monday. She had two home runs and three RBIs in a 10-0 win over Connetquot Thursday in the Suffolk AA playoffs.

Jessica Berger, Sachem East: She had a two-run home run in a 5-0 win over Newfield Monday. She went 2-for-3 with two doubles in a 2-1 win over Sachem North Wednesday.

Emily Chelius, East Rockaway: She tossed a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in a 5-1 win Monday. She had five strikeouts in five shutout innings as the Rocks swept Carle Place in the Nassau B semifinals.

Emmi Katz, Commack: She tossed a six-inning no-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts in a 13-1 win over Patchogue-Medford Monday.

Amy Mallah, East Meadow: She had a three-run home run Monday and went 1-for-2 with five RBIs Tuesday as the Jets swept Farmingdale in the Nassau AA semifinals.

Samantha Rieb, Bellport: She tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as No. 16 Bellport defeated No. 1 North Babylon, 1-0, in the first round of the Suffolk AA playoffs Monday. She then allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to Longwood Wednesday.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BASEBALL

Alex Chang, Port Washington: He threw a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 Class AA playoff win over Baldwin May 18. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and earned the win in an 11-1 win over Oceanside Friday.

Matt Encizo, Longwood: He snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run home run in a 5-1 Class AA win over Smithtown East Friday.

Kyle Gaertner, MacArthur: He went 3-for-3 with two runs and earned the save in a 5-3 Class A playoff win over Clarke Friday.

Mike Knopf, Hauppauge: He had two RBIs and earned the save in a 4-2 Class A playoff win over Sayville Tuesday. He had the walk-off single in a 4-3 win over Bayport-Blue Point on Thursday.

Mike LaDonna, West Islip: He pitched a complete game five-hitter in a 4-0 Class AA playoff win over North Babylon Wednesday.

Joe Savino, Connetquot: He fired his fifth shutout of the season in a 5-0 Class AA playoff win over Floyd Monday. He struck out nine and allowed three hits, no walks.

Matthew Franco, Ward Melville: His two-out, two-strike three-run home run in the sixth inning erased a 6-5 deficit in the Patriots’ 8-6 win over Commack.

Matty Brown-Eiring, Connetquot: He went 6-for-6 with four RBIs and earned a save in Connetquot’s playoff wins over Floyd and Sachem East.

— GREGG SARRA