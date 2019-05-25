TODAY'S PAPER
Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Top performers on the baseball and softball diamonds around Long Island.

Commack's Emmi Katz (22) comes into the game as relief pitcher during the seventh inning of the game at Commack High School on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Top performers on the diamond:

SOFTBALL

Kyra Bello, Sachem North: She had a two-run single in the sixth inning to tie the score at 8 in a 9-8 win over Lindenhurst Monday.  She had two home runs and three RBIs in a 10-0 win over Connetquot Thursday in the Suffolk AA playoffs.

Jessica Berger, Sachem East: She had a two-run home run in a 5-0 win over Newfield Monday. She went 2-for-3 with two doubles in a 2-1 win over Sachem North Wednesday.

Emily Chelius, East Rockaway: She tossed a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in a 5-1 win Monday.  She had five strikeouts in five shutout innings as the Rocks swept Carle Place in the Nassau B semifinals.

Emmi Katz, Commack: She tossed a six-inning no-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts in a 13-1 win over Patchogue-Medford Monday.

Amy Mallah, East Meadow: She had a three-run home run Monday and went 1-for-2 with five RBIs Tuesday as the Jets swept Farmingdale in the Nassau AA semifinals.

Samantha Rieb, Bellport: She tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as No. 16 Bellport defeated No. 1 North Babylon, 1-0, in the first round of the Suffolk AA playoffs Monday. She then allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to Longwood Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Alex Chang, Port Washington: He threw a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 Class AA playoff win over Baldwin May 18. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and earned the win in an 11-1 win over Oceanside Friday.

Matt Encizo, Longwood: He snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run home run in a 5-1 Class AA win over Smithtown East Friday.

Kyle Gaertner, MacArthur: He went 3-for-3 with two runs and earned the save in a 5-3 Class A playoff win over Clarke Friday.

Mike Knopf, Hauppauge: He had two RBIs and earned the save in a 4-2 Class A playoff win over Sayville Tuesday. He had the walk-off single in a 4-3 win over Bayport-Blue Point on Thursday.

Mike LaDonna, West Islip: He pitched a complete game five-hitter in a 4-0 Class AA playoff win over North Babylon Wednesday.

Joe Savino, Connetquot: He fired his fifth shutout of the season in a 5-0 Class AA playoff win over Floyd Monday. He struck out nine and allowed three hits, no walks.

Matthew Franco, Ward Melville: His two-out, two-strike three-run home run in the sixth inning erased a 6-5 deficit in the Patriots’ 8-6 win over Commack.

Matty Brown-Eiring, Connetquot: He went 6-for-6 with four RBIs and earned a save in Connetquot’s playoff wins over Floyd and Sachem East.

— GREGG SARRA

