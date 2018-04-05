East Meadow vs. Mt. Sinai
Mt. Sinai beat visiting East Meadow, 6-5, in a non-league softball game on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
MORE PHOTOS
Chaminade vs. Massapequa boys lacrosse Newsday's Top 100 baseball players for 2018 North Babylon vs. Longwood boys lacrosse Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island cheerleading team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island fencing teams 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team 2018 Newsday's All-Long Island bowling teams 2018 Smithtown East vs. Smithtown West boys lacrosse Massapequa vs. Manhasset girls lacrosse Farmingdale vs. Massapequa St. Dominic vs. Chaminade State Federation Class AA final: Baldwin vs. Christ the King Long Island baseball players to watch for 2018 State Federation Class B semi: LWA vs. Fanmie Lou Hamer State Federation Class A semifinal: Amityville vs. Buffalo Park State Federation Class AA semifinal: LuHi vs. Stepinac State Federation Class AA semifinal: Baldwin vs. LuHi Hills East at the state boys basketball tournament Amityville at the state boys basketball tournament Baldwin at the state girls basketball tournament
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.