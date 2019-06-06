Emily Chelius was solely focused on recording the final three outs and keeping the East Rockaway softball season going. She wasn’t aware of a personal accomplishment at stake.

The East Rockaway senior pitcher threw six scoreless innings before Alyssa Morano’s one-out bunt single for Center Moriches. But after Morano scored on an error, Chelius struck out the final batter in East Rockaway’s 2-1 victory in the Long Island Class B championship/Southeast subregional Thursday at the Eastport Complex.

“I didn’t even know I was throwing a no-hitter,” Chelius said. “I had no idea out there. I wasn’t even thinking about it.”

Chelius, who also went 3-for-4 with two doubles, tossed a one-hitter with five walks and eight strikeouts.

East Rockaway advances to play Ardsley in the Class B Southeast Regional Final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hofstra.

The five-year starter had a no-hitter followed by a four-hitter in last week’s county finals, as she has elevated her play throughout the postseason.

“I wouldn’t trade this for the world,” Chelius said. “It’s just very exciting. I love it.”

Center Moriches (18-6) had the tying run on first base with two outs in the seventh inning, and East Rockaway coach Joe Lores walked to the mound to calm the team down after an error on the previous play.

“This time of the year is about the pitcher,” Lores said. " . . . Coming in, I knew they could hit, I knew they don’t make mistakes in the field but I said, ‘We got the best pitcher and this time of year is about the pitcher,’ so I’ll take it.”

After spending the previous game out of the lineup but playing centerfield, Leanne Wright was re-inserted into the starting lineup Thursday. And she quickly made her presence known.

Wright hit a double in the second inning to drive in Adriana Ramiriz, and Emma Pollackov scored on the play after an error for East Rockaway (13-11).

“My approach was to not think too much about it,” Wright said. “I know I’m good enough to be there and I know that I deserve to be hitting in the lineup, so I just got up and did what I usually do.”

And after East Rockaway’s fourth straight Long Island title, and first in Class B in school history, Lores said, the Rocks are looking to keep their season going as long as possible.

“There’s an old saying coaching in sports that you want your team playing the best at the end of the season,” Lores said. “Well, this is the end of the season and we are playing our best.”