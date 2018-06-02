Emma Wimmer and her Mt. Sinai softball teammates had endured defeat on this stage three consecutive years.

Saturday afternoon, that narrative would finally be rewritten.

“This is so crazy” said Wimmer, who struck out eight and allowed four hits in a 5-0 complete game victory for No. 11 Mt. Sinai over No. 8 Carey in the Long Island Class A championship game at Hofstra. “We’ve gone here so many times and to finally pull it off is like a big burden being lifted off our back. We did it.”

Mt. Sinai (23-4) will face the winner of Our Lady of Mercy/Iroquois at Moreau Recreational Park in the Class A State semifinals June 9 at 11:30 a.m.

“I’ve been coaching against this team for three years and knew what’s been waiting,” first-year Mt. Sinai coach Jason Surdi said following the program’s first Long Island title.

Wimmer helped her own cause with an RBI single to leftfield in the top of the second inning to open the scoring and give Mt. Sinai a 1-0 lead. Samantha Valenti promptly lifted a sacrifice fly to center to double the Mustang advantage.

Senior shortstop Lové Drumgole, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, said the key to victory for Mt. Sinai was simple.

“Stay loose and keep dancing,” she said.

An RBI single to left by Alexa Skulnick following a run-scoring error extended Mt. Sinai’s lead to 4-0 in the top of the third. Julia Golino went 3-for-4 and drove in Drumgole for the final run in the top of the seventh with a sharp single up the middle.

“Julia offensively is just a beast,” said Surdi. “When she’s up at the plate and she’s locked in I put my sign card away and let her do her thing.”

Carey coach Anthony Turco spoke positively about the Seahawks (15-8) moving forward.

“I’m proud of where we are and how this softball team brought the community together,” Turco said.

After three years of bitter disappointment, Golino took a moment to finally laugh.

“I guess fourth time’s a charm,” Golino said.

No. 9 Pine Plains defeated No. 8 East Rockaway (17-5) in the New York State Class C Southeast Regional Final, 6-2. Pine Plains broke a tie at 2 on a squeeze play in the top of the third and added three more runs over the final four innings. Emily Chelius struck out 11 for the Rocks.