Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball
Highlighting the top performances in Long Island baseball and softball.
SOFTBALL
Kellie Gentile, Commack: She hit a walk-off two-run triple with two outs in a 4-3 win over Ward Melville Tuesday.
Jordan Pasquarelli, Division: She hit a grand slam in a 12-0 win over Island Trees Thursday in the opening round of the Nassau A playoffs.
Alicea Pepitone, Ward Melville: She went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including driving in the tying run in the ninth inning in an 8-7 win over Sachem East Thursday, which clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2002, according to coach Joseph Burger.
Lindsay Roman, Calhoun: She went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs and recorded the win in the circle in a 13-1 win over New Hyde Park Thursday in the opening round of the Nassau A playoffs.
Ava Shorr, North Babylon: She tossed a two-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts in an eight-inning 1-0 win over Deer Park Thursday, which clinched the Suffolk III league title. She also had a two-run home run and the win in a 6-3 win over Smithtown East Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Jay Schlaefer, Manhasset: He struck out 10 and allowed two hits in a 1-0 win over North Shore in a Class A playoff game Wednesday. He also homered in the sixth for the only run.
J.C. Canobbio, Lindenhurst: The centerfielder threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve a 1-0 win over Whitman and catapult the Bulldogs toward the playoffs Tuesday.
Tyler Costaro, South Side: He scattered five hits and struck out six in a 2-0 win over first-seeded Garden City in the Class A playoffs Wednesday.
Ryan Hynes, Ward Melville: The junior hurled a four-hitter and blasted a three-run homerun in the Patriots 12-3 win over Patchogue-Medford. He went 3-for-4 Tuesday.
Gianni Maccio, Mepham: His walk-off two-run double helped the Pirates win a 3-2 first round playoff game over Wantagh.
Chris Roach, MacArthur: He struck out 16, allowed two walks and one hit in a 1-0 win over Plainedge in a Class A playoff game Wednesday.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.