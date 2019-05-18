TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolSoftball

Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Highlighting the top performances in Long Island baseball and softball.

Calhoun softball pitcher Lindsay Roman

Calhoun softball pitcher Lindsay Roman  Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

SOFTBALL

Kellie Gentile, Commack: She hit a walk-off two-run triple with two outs in a 4-3 win over Ward Melville Tuesday.

Jordan Pasquarelli, Division: She hit a grand slam in a 12-0 win over Island Trees Thursday in the opening round of the Nassau A playoffs.

Alicea Pepitone, Ward Melville: She went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including driving in the tying run in the ninth inning in an 8-7 win over Sachem East Thursday, which clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2002, according to coach Joseph Burger.

Lindsay Roman, Calhoun: She went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs and recorded the win in the circle in a 13-1 win over New Hyde Park Thursday in the opening round of the Nassau A playoffs.

Ava Shorr, North Babylon: She tossed a two-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts in an eight-inning 1-0 win over Deer Park Thursday, which clinched the Suffolk III league title. She also had a two-run home run and the win in a 6-3 win over Smithtown East Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Jay Schlaefer, Manhasset: He struck out 10 and allowed two hits in a 1-0 win over North Shore in a Class A playoff game Wednesday. He also homered in the sixth for the only run.

J.C. Canobbio, Lindenhurst: The centerfielder threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve a 1-0 win over Whitman and catapult the Bulldogs toward the playoffs Tuesday.

Tyler Costaro, South Side:  He scattered five hits and struck out six in a 2-0 win over first-seeded Garden City in the Class A playoffs Wednesday.

Ryan Hynes, Ward Melville: The junior hurled a four-hitter and blasted a three-run homerun in the Patriots 12-3 win over Patchogue-Medford. He went 3-for-4 Tuesday.

Gianni Maccio, Mepham: His walk-off two-run double helped the Pirates win a 3-2 first round playoff game over Wantagh.

Chris Roach, MacArthur: He struck out 16, allowed two walks and one hit in a 1-0 win over Plainedge in a Class A playoff game Wednesday. 

Gregg Sarra, the executive producer for Long Island

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Chaminade's Lucas Morizio takes St. Anthony's Liam Willman CHSAA track and field league championships
Logan Fiegel, Hewlett, plays doubles against Mikey Weitz Nassau boys tennis individual championships
Stony Brook Bears Mega Aidan at bat against Stony Brook at the NYSAIS baseball tournament
Kayla Wu of Great Neck South competes in Nassau girls badminton individual championships
Southold GreenportÕs Xavier Khan returns the serve during Suffolk boys tennis individual championships
Bay Shore's Christian DeSimone (110 is taken to Suffolk Class A playoffs: Bay Shore vs. West Islip
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search