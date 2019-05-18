Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

SOFTBALL

Kellie Gentile, Commack: She hit a walk-off two-run triple with two outs in a 4-3 win over Ward Melville Tuesday.

Jordan Pasquarelli, Division: She hit a grand slam in a 12-0 win over Island Trees Thursday in the opening round of the Nassau A playoffs.

Alicea Pepitone, Ward Melville: She went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including driving in the tying run in the ninth inning in an 8-7 win over Sachem East Thursday, which clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2002, according to coach Joseph Burger.

Lindsay Roman, Calhoun: She went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs and recorded the win in the circle in a 13-1 win over New Hyde Park Thursday in the opening round of the Nassau A playoffs.

Ava Shorr, North Babylon: She tossed a two-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts in an eight-inning 1-0 win over Deer Park Thursday, which clinched the Suffolk III league title. She also had a two-run home run and the win in a 6-3 win over Smithtown East Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Jay Schlaefer, Manhasset: He struck out 10 and allowed two hits in a 1-0 win over North Shore in a Class A playoff game Wednesday. He also homered in the sixth for the only run.

J.C. Canobbio, Lindenhurst: The centerfielder threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve a 1-0 win over Whitman and catapult the Bulldogs toward the playoffs Tuesday.

Tyler Costaro, South Side: He scattered five hits and struck out six in a 2-0 win over first-seeded Garden City in the Class A playoffs Wednesday.

Ryan Hynes, Ward Melville: The junior hurled a four-hitter and blasted a three-run homerun in the Patriots 12-3 win over Patchogue-Medford. He went 3-for-4 Tuesday.

Gianni Maccio, Mepham: His walk-off two-run double helped the Pirates win a 3-2 first round playoff game over Wantagh.

Chris Roach, MacArthur: He struck out 16, allowed two walks and one hit in a 1-0 win over Plainedge in a Class A playoff game Wednesday.