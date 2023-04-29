Rain halts MacArthur-East Meadow softball with score tied after seven innings

For the second time in two meetings the MacArthur and East Meadow softball teams needed more the seven innings to determine a winner. The difference this time is they need more than one day.

The taut battle between the Generals and the host Jets had tightrope moments and clutch plays, however it was tied at 1 after seven innings when the steady drizzle turned to a full-fledged rain, prompting the suspension of the contest.

The teams with the two best records in Nassau I — MacArthur came in 11-0 and East Meadow 8-3 — will complete the game next week on either Tuesday or Thursday.

The last half inning the teams got through was a thriller as East Meadow (8-3) pushed MacArthur (11-0) to the brink by loading the bases with none out for the second straight inning.

Generals third baseman Jenna Nasello charged to snare a hard bunt in the air, wheeled and fired to shortstop Colette O’Brien at third base for a huge double play. MacArthur ace Taylor Brunn struck out the next hitter to strand the other two runners on the last pitch of the day.

“It was probably the biggest play of the entire game,” Brunn said. “I can't stress it enough — it was exactly what we needed in that moment and just completely shifted the momentum toward our way.”

“We were in the right places at the right time,” Nasello said. “It says a lot about our team and how we keep focus no matter the situation.”

The pitchers’ duel between East Meadow’s Julia Parise and Brunn was impressive with each not only making the big pitches but also delivering their teams’ key hits.

Parise held the Generals to 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight. She also provided the tying run in the fifth when she doubled to left and Brooke Errico scored from first an a bang-bang play at the plate.

“When I get in those situations, I keep it simple,” Parise said. “I take a deep breath, think about the fundamentals and zone in on the catcher.”

Brunn held the Jets to 2-for-14 hitting with runners in scoring position, stranded 13 runners and had a run-scoring single. In the bottom of the sixth, she got a pop out, a strikeout and a fly out to leave the bases loaded.