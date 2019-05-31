Suffolk Class A final: Islip vs. Sayville
Islip staved off playoff elimination by defeating Sayville, 7-3, in a Suffolk Class A softball championship game on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Eastport Sports Complex. The two teams will play again on Saturday to determine the county champion.
MORE PHOTOS
Suffolk Class A final: Sayville vs. Rocky Point Suffolk Class AA semifinal: Ward Melville vs. West Islip Nassau Class A baseball finals: Clarke vs. Division Nassau Class B softball final: East Rockaway vs. Oyster Bay Suffolk track state qualifier New York State boys tennis championships Nassau Class AA finals: Oceanside vs. East Meadow Best photos of spring high school playoffs Suffolk Class C final: BBP vs. Mt. Sinai Suffolk Class D final: Mattituck/Southold vs. Babylon Suffolk Class A final: Northport vs. Middle Country Nassau Class C final: CSH vs. Wantagh Suffolk Class A final: Smithtown West vs. Ward Melville Nassau Class A final: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa Nassau Class A softball final: Mepham vs. Division Suffolk Class B final: ESM vs. West Babylon Nassau Class B girls lacrosse final: Garden City vs. Manhasset Suffolk Class B final: Harborfields vs. East Islip Suffolk Class B baseball final: Center Moriches vs. Mattituck Nassau Class D final: Carle Place vs. Oyster Bay Suffolk Class AA semifinals: Ward Melville vs. West Islip Long Island championship: Syosset vs. Ward Melville St. Anthony's softball at the CHSAA state tournament Nassau Class B final: Manhasset vs. Garden City
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.