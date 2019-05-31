Dominique Prevette held the fate of Islip softball’s season in her hands Friday and in the process, held one of the Island’s top offenses in check.

Not bad for a sophomore making her second start of the season.

Prevette struck out six and walked none in a four-hitter to lead No. 3 Islip over No. 1 Sayville, 7-3, in a Suffolk Class A playoff game at Eastport Athletic Complex. Islip would have been eliminated with a loss, while previously unbeaten Sayville would have won the county title with a win. Instead, the two teams will meet at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at the same location to determine the championship.

“I had some nerves before the game, but I’m so happy we did what we had to do,” Prevette said. “After the second inning, I knew we had each others’ backs, so I was able to settle in.”

The Buccaneers (18-5) had already taken a loss in the double-elimination tournament, falling to Sayville 10-2 on Tuesday. The defeat sent them to a win-or-go-home contest with East Islip Thursday that Islip won 6-1 in eight innings, with Prevette earning the win in relief. The victory set up the rematch with Sayville (22-1), and coach Dennis McSweeney put the ball back in Prevette’s hands.

“That’s her second start of the season and she held down probably the best offensive team in the county,” McSweeney said. “She answered the call.”

“I had some pitches working well, but my screwball, with the spin I have, was really working today,” Prevette said.

Islip took a 3-0 lead in the third inning after Sarah Penny (3-for-4) scored on a passed ball. Sayville answered in the fourth inning after Kylie Buck hit an RBI single and Julia Kaczmarek’s squeeze bunt made the score 3-2.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prevette induced a groundout to third baseman Courtney Casucci to avoid further trouble and retired the side in the fifth. Islip followed with a four-run sixth inning, as Anna Rahner scored on a wild pinch, Casucci and Penny hit RBI singles and Karen Hodulick walked with the bases loaded.

Sayville cut the score to 7-3 in the sixth but would not get closer.

Said Penny: “Everyone on the team was able to produce today, so this was a great confidence booster going into tomorrow.”