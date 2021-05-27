Natalie Bottiglieri's bat, glove power Kellenberg softball win

Wherever Kellenberg softball coach Ken Conrade puts Natalie Bottiglieri in the lineup or in the field, she produces.

The talented junior, who is a top-notch centerfielder, was moved to second base midway through this season when the Firebirds needed to solidify their infield.

Bottiglieri, who has a 1.000 fielding percentage and is a rare lefthanded second baseman, continued to excel Thursday with four assists, three putouts and started two double plays.

She also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored as visiting Kellenberg held off Sacred Heart, 6-4, in a key CHSAA game at Greis Park in Lynbrook.

Kellenberg (8-2) beat the Spartans for the second time in three days and earned the No. 2 seed in the CHSAA playoffs. Sacred Heart (7-3) is the No. 3 seed and will travel to Kellenberg on Tuesday for a CHSAA semifinal.

"We knew this game meant whether we had a home playoff game or not," said senior Arianna Leone, who was 2-for-4, was on base three times and scored a run. "We just took the momentum from Tuesday [a 3-1 win against Sacred Heart] and used that energy today."

As usual, Bottiglieri was the catalyst. She singled in the first, stole second and scored on a double by Samantha Grillo (2-for-4). Bottiglieri, who is now hitting .667 (36-for-54) this season, delivered a two-out, two-run single in the second to give Kellenberg a 3-0 lead.

The Firebirds seemed in total control when they scored three more times in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Ava Golio (2 hits), Ava Anzalone and Leone. But the Spartans rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, including an RBI single by Haley Leimbach and an RBI triple from Angelina Kramer which cut Kellenberg’s lead in half, 6-3.

Keira Corrigna (3-for-4, two runs scored) hit a two-out, solo homer in the bottom of the seventh that made it 6-4, but winning pitcher Nicolette Picone induced a groundout to end the game. Picone struck out four with no walks and allowed nine hits and two earned runs.

But the afternoon belonged to Kellenberg’s offense, which had 14 hits, and especially Bottiglieri — the Firebirds’ leadoff hitter.

"Before my at-bats," Bottiglieri said, "I just try to envision balls and strikes and where the pitcher is putting the ball."

Conrade added: "Natalie gives us composure and confidence at the top of the order. It’s amazing. . . . She’s just a gem — an absolute gem."

No matter where she is placed on the diamond.