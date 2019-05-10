If you’re a pitcher looking for a respite, one place you won’t find it is in the Kellenberg lineup.

The Firebirds from top to bottom can hit, run and create offense, as was displayed in an 11-4 victory over host St. Anthony’s in CHSAA softball Friday. Nine of the 10 Firebirds who took at-bats either scored a run or had an RBI, with all 10 reaching base safely.

“We’re all fighting for each other,” said Julia Piotrowski, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored in the win. “No one plays for themselves. Everyone’s working together and it’s something unique. You don’t see it very often.”

The balanced lineup led to runs in five of seven innings, including three runs in the second inning and four in the sixth.

“We feel great about our offense,” coach Ken Conrade said. “We may fall into lulls for an inning or two where we malfunction, we don’t score, we don’t have great innings, but we have such potential one through nine that we know at any point, we can strike and score runs in a bunch.”

Kellenberg (11-1) clinched the CHSAA regular-season championship with the win, earning the top seed entering next week’s playoffs.

Julia Tarantino led the Firebirds in the circle, allowing two runs in the first four innings before exiting and returning in the sixth inning to pitch Kellenberg out of a jam. Her final line was two runs and three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

“I just think of it as trying to do whatever’s best for the team,” Tarantino said. “You’re trying to throw the other team off balance and I think we did a good job at that.”

Erin Steinert had a home run and Alyssa Seidler had two RBIs for St. Anthony’s (10-4).

Juliana Rigano reached base safely all five at-bats, going 2-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and an RBI; Tarantino went 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Daisha Howard went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Kellie Sandas went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Kellenberg. Katie Hand and Shannon Shea each scored two runs and Stephanie Conrade had an RBI and diving catch in rightfield in the win.

“The depth is definitely amazing,” Piotrowski said. “We never have doubts when we’re hitting. We know that whoever’s up there is going to produce.”