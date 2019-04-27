TODAY'S PAPER
Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Highlighting the top performances in Long Island baseball and softball.

Allison Dell'Orto of East Islip bats during a

Allison Dell'Orto of East Islip bats during a game on April 28, 2018. Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
SOFTBALL

Sarah Buonaguro, Portledge: She tossed a six-inning no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs in a 12-0 win over Knox on Thursday.

Allison Dell’Orto, East Islip: She had three stolen bases and scored all four of East Islip’s runs in a 4-3 win over Kings Park on Thursday. She also recorded 15 strikeouts with no earned runs on four hits and seven walks in 6 1/3 innings over two outings. 

Ellie Egher, Massapequa: She had a grand slam in the sixth inning in a 5-4 win over Farmingdale on Wednesday. Olivia Howes had a walk-off single in the eighth inning in the win.

Julia Golino, Mt. Sinai: She threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out 10 in a 12-0 win over East Hampton on Wednesday. She also had four RBIs in the win. She followed with a six-inning no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Glenn on Thursday.

Jamison Lundie, West Islip: She struck out 21 and allowed three hits in a nine-inning 5-0 shutout of Whitman on Wednesday.

Amy Mallah, East Meadow: She hit a grand slam in a 13-4 win over East Islip on Monday and went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in a 13-1 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK on Tuesday.

Jessica Mauro, MacArthur: She tossed a two-hitter with no walks and 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Seaford on Tuesday. She followed it with a 15-strikeout one-hitter in a 5-0 win over Clarke on Thursday.

Emily McGurk, Babylon: She went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs in a 10-1 win over Center Moriches on Monday. She followed it with a 4-for-4 performance with four runs scored and two RBIs in a 12-0 win over Centereach on Wednesday.

Erin Steinert, St. Anthony’s: She tossed a one-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts in a 7-0 win over St. Francis Prep on Tuesday. She also had an RBI single in the win. She then threw a three-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Archbishop Molloy on Thursday.

BASEBALL

D.J. Brown, Shoreham-Wading River: He had two walk-off hits against Miller Place this week. His two-run double in the eighth, beat the Panthers 6-5 on Tuesday. His two-run single was the game-winner in a 5-4 win on Friday

Kyle Haff, West Islip: He had a walk-off grand slam to leftfield on a 1-0 count with two outs in the seventh inning in a 6-2 win over North Babylon on Wednesday.

Eddie Kasparian, Wheatley: He did not allow a hit or a walk in six innings of relief after entering the game with his team down 4-0 after one inning in a 6-4 comeback win over Carle Place on Monday. He also had a two-run double in the fifth.  

Logan Koester, Chaminade: He fired a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 2-for-2 with a double and a three-run home run in a 4-0 win over St. Dominic.     

Alec Maag, Center Moriches: He slammed three home runs on Tuesday in a doubleheader against Port Jefferson. He went 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in the second game, a 14-2 victory for Center Moriches.  

Mason McLane, Wantagh: He struck out 13 and fired his second straight no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Lynbrook on Monday.

Matt Goodis, Connetquot: He struck out 12 and allowed one hit over six innings in a 9-0 win over Lindenhurst. He’s the Suffolk leader in wins at 5-0.

