Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Great plays and clutch performances by Long Island high school  athletes.

East Rockaway pitcher Emily Chelius tossed a no-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts in Game 1 against Oyster Bay Thursday. Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Top performers in high school baseball and softball last week. 

Softball

Emily Chelius, East Rockaway: She threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one in a 10-0 win over Oyster Bay in Game 1 of the best-of-three Nassau Class B championship on Thursday. 

Emmi Katz, Commack: She struck out five in a two-hitter in a 2-0 win over Sachem North in the Suffolk Class AA consolation bracket on Wednesday.

Gianna LaSpina, Mepham: She went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in a 6-2 win over Division in Game 1 of the best-of-three Nassau Class A championship on Wednesday. 

Sarah Penny, Islip: She connected on a ninth-inning double to key Islip's 6-1 win over East Islip in a Suffolk Class A semifinal on Thursday. 

Baseball

Matt Brown, Connetquot: He pitched a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Longwood in a Suffolk Class AA elimination game on Thursday. It was his first start of the season.

Leo Alvarez, Oceanside: He hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning, to drive in Jake Lazzaro in a 4-3 victory over Port Washington in Game 2 of a Nassau AA semifinal series on Saturday.

Logan Koester, Chaminade: He pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed one run in a CHSAA title clinching 3-1 win over St. Anthony's on Monday. 

Max Nielsen, Ward Melville: The lefty struck out a school record 18 and allowed three hits in an 8-0 win over West Islip in a Suffolk Class AA elimination game on Friday.  

Jack Quinlan, Sayville: He hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh breaking a tie in an 8-6 win over Hauppauge in a Suffolk Class A elimination game on Tuesday. 

Gregg Sarra, the executive producer for Long Island

