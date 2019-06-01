Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Top performers in high school baseball and softball last week.

Softball

Emily Chelius, East Rockaway: She threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one in a 10-0 win over Oyster Bay in Game 1 of the best-of-three Nassau Class B championship on Thursday.

Emmi Katz, Commack: She struck out five in a two-hitter in a 2-0 win over Sachem North in the Suffolk Class AA consolation bracket on Wednesday.

Gianna LaSpina, Mepham: She went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in a 6-2 win over Division in Game 1 of the best-of-three Nassau Class A championship on Wednesday.

Sarah Penny, Islip: She connected on a ninth-inning double to key Islip's 6-1 win over East Islip in a Suffolk Class A semifinal on Thursday.

Baseball

Matt Brown, Connetquot: He pitched a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Longwood in a Suffolk Class AA elimination game on Thursday. It was his first start of the season.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Leo Alvarez, Oceanside: He hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning, to drive in Jake Lazzaro in a 4-3 victory over Port Washington in Game 2 of a Nassau AA semifinal series on Saturday.

Logan Koester, Chaminade: He pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed one run in a CHSAA title clinching 3-1 win over St. Anthony's on Monday.

Max Nielsen, Ward Melville: The lefty struck out a school record 18 and allowed three hits in an 8-0 win over West Islip in a Suffolk Class AA elimination game on Friday.

Jack Quinlan, Sayville: He hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh breaking a tie in an 8-6 win over Hauppauge in a Suffolk Class A elimination game on Tuesday.