TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolSoftball

Long Island Class AA softball championship: Commack vs. East Meadow

Print

East Meadow beat Commack, 10-0, in the Long Island Class AA softball championship on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Eastport Sports Complex.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Huntington's Jonathan Smith helps his team take first New York State Track and Field Championships Eastport-South Manor's Ellie Masera, right, hugs goalie Katie State Class B semi: ESM vs. Canandaigua Northport's Natalie Miller, left, is defended by Pittsford's State Class A semi: Northport vs. Pittsford Sayville's Angie Capuano gets the game winning base Long Island Class A final: Sayville vs. Mepham Cold Spring Harbor's Caroline Debellis takes a shot State Class C semi: CSH vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima Mattituck/Southold's Francesca Vasile-Cozzo, right, celebrates with teammates Riley State Class D semi: Mattituck vs. Macedon Center Moriches' Robert Capozzi (17) is forced at Long Island Class B championship: CSH vs. Center Moriches Taylor Johnston #25 of Center Moriches makes the LI Class B softball final: East Rockaway vs. Center Moriches Manhasset's Joseph Terenzi (15) shoots the ball against State Class B semifinal: Manhasset vs. John Jay Mattituck's Ethan Schmidt tries to get around Briarcliff's State Class D semifinal: Mattituck/Southold vs. Briarcliff Mamaroneck's Shane Smith (21) defends against Massapequa's Eamon State Class A semifinal: Massapequa vs. Mamaroneck Shoreham Wading River's Gavin Gregorek-Ali (35) brings the State Class C semifinal: SWR vs. Rye Alex Ungar #22 of Connetquot tags out Brady Suffolk Class AA final: Ward Melville vs. Connetquot Clarke's Derek Smith heads to first base during Nassau Class A baseball finals: Clarke vs. Division Sayville's C.J. Messina (20) is safe at third Suffolk Class A final: Sayville vs. Rocky Point Commack's Alania DePasquale, Emmi Katz, and Jessica Hanley Suffolk Class AA final: Commack vs. Longwood Cold Spring Harbor's no. 17 Grace Tauckus moves Long Island Class C championship: CSH vs. Bayport David Ford #15 of Oyster Bay tries to Long Island Class D championship: Mattituck/Southold vs. Oyster Bay Massapequa's Dan Wolf (21) slides under the tag Nassau Class AA final: Massapequa vs. Port Washington Islip second baseman Gianna Edwards and Shortstop Kaeli Suffolk Class A final: Islip vs. Sayville Sarah Bolton of Cold Spring Harbor nears the Nassau track state qualifier Leeann Redlo of Bayport-Blue Point (left) took second Suffolk track state qualifier Eastport's no. 3 Kasey Choma puts the ball Long Island Class B final: ESM vs. Manhasset Mattituck celebrates their victory is the Long Island Long Island Class D championship: Mattituck/Southold vs. Carle Place
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search