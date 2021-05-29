Massapequa coach Christina Castellani has been part of the school district’s softball programs since her playing days (as Christina Forsythe) in 1994.

The former four-year varsity standout has coached at every level along the way — 18 seasons in all — and is now in her third year as head coach.

Castellani is well aware that Massapequa has never won a Nassau title in softball. (Interestingly, Berner High School captured a Nassau crown in 1977, the same year her parents, Roger and Suzanne, were married.)

"That’s the goal — to win a county championship," she said. "We haven’t been able to get over that hurdle."

Massapequa (10-4) is the No. 1 seed and earned a first-round bye in the Nassau AA playoffs that begin next week.

Kim Westenberg is 7-4 with a save and has 100 strikeouts with nine walks in 70 innings with a 2.58 ERA. The junior is hitting .360 with a .700 slugging percentage, five homers, including two grand slams, 17 RBIs and has only struck out once all season.

"Nothing fazes her on the mound or at the plate," Castellani said. "She has a calmness about her — a little Zen."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

However, it’s far from a one-person show. Senior centerfielder Amanda Cerretani is hitting .341 with a .500 slugging percentage, and junior shortstop Ryan Starr — a lefty slap hitter and Syracuse commit — is batting .304.

"I think we have the talent to win," Castellani said. "They just have to believe in themselves and have the confidence to get to the next level."

Perfect 10

When East Islip is on the field for defense, coach Jason McGowan doesn’t have too many people to talk to in the dugout. EI has just 10 players — that’s right, 10 — available on its roster and no seniors.

"It’s a little scary," the 10th-year coach said. "Actually, it’s unbelievable."

A big reason why East Islip (10-0, 9-0 Suffolk League IV) has been successful despite its small roster is pitcher Kyra Kreuscher. The junior righthander is 8-0 with five one-hitters and five shutouts as of Friday.

She has struck out 108, walked 21 and allowed 17 hits in 52 innings pitched. EI’s captain is hitting .486 with three homers, and 24 RBIs.

Freshman Kailyn Bloch is 2-0 with 20 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched. The leadoff hitter is batting .694 this season with 18 runs for East Islip, which has outscored its opponents, 100-12.

News & nuggets

Bethpage’s Stephanie Pilnacek recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in a 12-0 shutout of Valley Stream North on May 25 . . . Islip has seven players who have homered and have hit 13 as a team in 10 games . . . Hauppauge CF Ella Rivera has thrown out four runners at home, and C Stefania Abruscato has thrown out six potential base stealers and picked off five runners . . . West Islip has a team slugging percentage of .524 with nine homers, including four from Makayla Comer . . . Northport CF Emily Sylvanus is 11-for-11 in stolen bases and hasn’t committed an error.