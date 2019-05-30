The Mepham softball team’s pursuit of a county title will need to wait another day because of forces beyond its control.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning and Mepham batting, plate umpire Jack Kisilinsky ordered the game to be suspended with heavy rain and more expected in the forecast. Mepham led Division, 10-2, in Game 2 of the Nassau Class A championship Thursday at Hofstra.

Mepham, which leads the best-of-three series 1-0, scored three runs in the seventh inning on errors and wild pitches.

“The pitcher for Levittown Division could not get the grip of the ball, even though I’m switching the balls out,” Kisilinsky said. “It was two wild pitches in a row. Pitchers, infielders and outfielders are having problems with the balls.”

The game will be resumed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hofstra for the final four outs with Mepham at the plate with two outs and no one on base. The Pirates would win the Nassau Class A championship with a win Friday. If Division rallies, Game 3 would be Saturday at Hofstra.

“We don’t want to see them hurt because whoever wins, they go on to play another game,” umpire Tom Cully said. “And to have somebody lose somebody stepping on a bag or making a double play and pull something because we’re trying to push a game through, it’s not fair.”

Top-seeded Mepham (20-2) took a 7-2 lead in the sixth inning on a pinch-hit, three-run triple from Dominique DeLutri. Stefanie Simone, Brianna Morse and Gianna LaSpina each added two hits for the Pirates. Delaney Haley had two hits for No. 3 Division (15-9).

And with a championship on the line, the umpires said they wanted to protect the safety of the players.

“Not fair to the kids,” Kisilinsky said. “Not fair to anyone else.”

Oceanside-East Meadow moved back. The first game of a best-of-three Nassau Class AA championship between No. 2 Oceanside and No. 1 East Meadow was rained out. Game 1 will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Hofstra.