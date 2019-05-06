Brianna Morse simply did it all for the Mepham softball team Monday afternoon.

Whether it was at the plate, on the bases or in the field, the second baseman came through when it mattered the most.

With the score tied at 3 in the top of the sixth inning, Morse laced a double into the gap in right-centerfield to drive in Jenna Giliberti and give Mepham the lead in its 4-3 win over MacArthur in Nassau Conference AB-I. Morse finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two stolen bases.

“I knew it was going to be a close game,” Morse said. “I went up to the plate with a good mindset and just looked for a good pitch to hit.”

MacArthur (11-2) tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the fifth when Taylor Brunn walked to score Lisa Fabig. The Generals still had the bases loaded and hoped to take the lead, but Morse had other ideas.

The next batter, Chiara Nappo, lined a rocket to second and Morse reached up with her left arm and snagged it to end the inning. Morse made a similar catch in the bottom of the first to keep the score tied at 2.

“She doesn’t try to take the limelight from anyone," Mepham coach Brenda Dolan said. "She doesn’t walk around thinking she’s this greatness to come; meanwhile she is like a Roy Hobbes, a natural. It’s just something in her blood that she loves and she makes everyone around her better.”

Giliberti went 2-for-3 with an RBI groundout and two runs scored and Kayla Bourquin pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and no runs to earn the win. Jessica Mauro struck out 13 in a complete-game loss for MacArthur.

Heading into Monday, MacArthur and Mepham were tied for the conference lead at 11-1. The Pirates also handed the Generals their only other loss on April 10 and improved to 12-1.

“We have had a rivalry going since last year and we have been working really hard to prepare for a tough game like this,” Giliberti said. “In the dugout we have a very positive attitude, everyone is supporting each other and everyone knows at any point in the game any of the 16 of us can come through.”