Becca Kuperschmid has been watching baseball for as long as she can remember, dreaming of working in a Major League front office one day. The East Hampton senior was hoping to start turning those dreams into reality this weekend as a participant in MLB Grit, a girls-playing-baseball event in Arlington, Texas.

The event, organized by the MLB and USA Baseball as part of Women’s History Month, brought together more than 60 female athletes, 18-and-under, and includes player development sessions, meetings with baseball executives and the chance to play a game at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers.

“It’s an absolute honor,” said Kuperschmid, who plays outfield for the Bonackers softball team. “To say I'm one of the few girls who are able to play games at the field and meet these women and get instructions from top female baseball players. It's going to be an amazing experience.”

Kuperschmid said she found out about MLB Grit by accident. She was scrolling her social media feeds earlier this year when she saw a tweet promoting the event and, despite being just a few days removed from the deadline, immediately sent in her application.

She found out she’d been accepted in mid-January and is still pinching herself at the opportunity she earned.

“The application asked about my experiences with baseball, some leadership aspects,” Kuperschmid said. “It took me probably less than 30 minutes to compete because I was so in the college essay writing mode.”

Kuperschmid grew up in a family of Mets fans, although she does admit that she picked No. 2 as her number and played shortstop because of her love of Derek Jeter. She played the baseball from a young age and enjoyed every moment of it, but as she got older, playing it competitively simply wasn’t an option.

“I love the sport, but the boys were getting bigger and a little more aggressive and I was pulled out of it,” Kuperschmid said.

Kuperschmid was quick to admit her frustration at the lack of baseball opportunities as she got older, turning to softball instead, but added that she’s determined to stay involved in the sport. This weekend is a chance to do just that, playing on Major League grass and, most importantly, making connections she’s certain will serve her well in her future career.

“I see myself working in professional sports,” said Kuperschmid, who will head to Duke next year. “So, to be able to meet women in those positions, I'm super humbled. It's who I look up to and to see that is achievable is really, really cool.”

Kuperschmid was sure there would be some nerves when she got back on the diamond, but said she’s also focused on seizing every moment. She considers this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the chance to play the game she’s loved her whole life and, she’s hopeful, an opportunity to keep that game in her life for years to come.

“I want to be involved in sports as long as I can,” Kuperschmid said. “It’s going to be a great experience and I’m excited to see how I can translate that into my own team and future.”