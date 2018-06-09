SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Emma Wimmer had thrown her final pitch.

Unfortunately, the Mount Sinai senior’s changeup was deposited into rightfield for a two-out, RBI single in the eighth inning as Iroquois outlasted Mustangs, 1-0, in the state Class A softball semifinals at Moreau Recreational Park on Saturday.

Then, Wimmer dropped her protective mask, glove, headband and, finally, a wristband in the pitching circle.

It was a fitting symbol since the Mustangs pitcher had left everything she had on the field for Mt. Sinai (23-5). Wimmer scattered four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in 7 2⁄3 innings.

“That’s what she always does for us,” Mustangs coach Jason Surdi said. “She gets better every single time out.”

Iroquois’ Brooke Plonka was just a tad better. The Chiefs senior struck out 17, walked three, hit a batter and allowed two hits for Iroquois (19-1), who’ll face Maine-Endwell in the final later Saturday. Mustangs first baseman Julia Golino had both her team’s hits — an infield single in the fourth and a double in the sixth.

The sixth inning was critical for both teams. Golino’s double ignited what became a bases-loaded, no-out threat for Mt. Sinai. But Golino was thrown out at the plate on a great throw by Iroquois third baseman Katie Jacobs for the first out. The Mustangs then popped out to first base, and grounded back to Plonka for the final two outs.

Junior Holly McNair and senior Samantha Valenti each reached based twice for Mt. Sinai, which stranded eight baserunners.

“I can’t deny, I was a little nervous in the sixth, but my team had my back,” said Plonka, who will play softball at Dartmouth. “Honestly, we don’t play teams as good as Mt. Sinai. I wanted to see how I would do against them. I give them a lot of respect.”

Plonka did not allow a baserunner the rest of the game and struck out five of the last six Mustangs she faced. (She also struck out eight of the nine Mustangs at least once.)

Still, Mt. Sinai — which has won four straight Suffolk titles — can take solace in making its first-ever state softball final four appearance.

“We worked so hard every day, and to finally break through and win a Long Island title is something we’ll never forget,” Golino said. “We played our hardest, but we fell short.”